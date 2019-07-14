Hong Kong protesters rally in suburbs
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police help a family to leave as they try to disperse pro-democracy protesters inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A riot police officer walks past a protester after she was beaten to the ground after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police surround pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) as they try to disperse protesters after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas inside a mall as they face the riot police after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police walk past blood stains on the floor after a clash with protesters inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters throw umbrellas at riot police during a clash inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police try to disperse pro-democracy protesters inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters stop the door of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway from closing to allow more protesters to board the train to retreat after a clash with police at a shopping mall, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters stop the door of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway from closing to allow more protesters to board the train to retreat after a clash with police at a shopping mall, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Emergency workers evacuate a person from a mall after police tried to disperse protesters, after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy activist scuffles with a police officer after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Plainclothes police officers use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An injured plainclothes police officer is pictured after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activists hit a plainclothes police officer after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activists hit a plainclothes police officer after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police detain a pro-democracy activist after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold umbrellas to protect themselves as they face riot police after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana
Hurricane Barry weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, after a westward shift that appeared to spare low-lying New Orleans...
Undocumented migrants storm Pantheon monument in Paris
Hundreds of undocumented migrants calling themselves 'black vests' stormed the Pantheon monument in central Paris on Friday demanding the right to remain in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Blackout hits parts of Manhattan
A blackout hit more than 40,000 people in New York City s Manhattan borough on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations and shops into darkness and sending thousands of people into the streets after an apparent transformer explosion on the Upper West Side, officials said.
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana
Hurricane Barry weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday, after a westward shift that appeared to spare low-lying New Orleans from the massive flooding feared earlier this week.
Undocumented migrants storm Pantheon monument in Paris
Hundreds of undocumented migrants calling themselves 'black vests' stormed the Pantheon monument in central Paris on Friday demanding the right to remain in France.
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
New Orleans braces for Tropical Storm Barry
Nervous New Orleans residents prepared to flee as Tropical Storm Barry closed in, with forecasts of extreme rain and more flooding ahead of the storm's predicted landfall as the first Atlantic hurricane of 2019.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.