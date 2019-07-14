Edition:
Hong Kong protesters rally in suburbs

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Riot police help a family to leave as they try to disperse pro-democracy protesters inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
A riot police officer walks past a protester after she was beaten to the ground after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Riot police surround pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) as they try to disperse protesters after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas inside a mall as they face the riot police after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Riot police walk past blood stains on the floor after a clash with protesters inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Protesters throw umbrellas at riot police during a clash inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Riot police try to disperse pro-democracy protesters inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Protesters stop the door of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway from closing to allow more protesters to board the train to retreat after a clash with police at a shopping mall, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Protesters stop the door of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway from closing to allow more protesters to board the train to retreat after a clash with police at a shopping mall, in Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Emergency workers evacuate a person from a mall after police tried to disperse protesters, after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
A pro-democracy activist scuffles with a police officer after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Plainclothes police officers use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a mall after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
An injured plainclothes police officer is pictured after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Pro-democracy activists hit a plainclothes police officer after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Pro-democracy activists hit a plainclothes police officer after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Riot police detain a pro-democracy activist after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold umbrellas to protect themselves as they face riot police after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
