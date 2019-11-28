Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally
Protester hold lit up mobile phones as they attend a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it...more
Protestors hold U.S. flags during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters holding U.S. flags attend a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester holds a placard during a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protestors hold U.S. flags during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters holding U.S. flags sing the national anthem of the U.S. during a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester holds a placard during a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protestors hold up their lit-up mobile phones as they attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Protesters holding U.S. flags attend a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester holds a U.S. flag as they attend a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protestors stand next to a U.S. flag as they attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Protestors look on as they embrace during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A sign reading "Thanks" with a U.S. flag above is seen during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester sings the national anthem of the U.S. during a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protestors sit next to a U.S. flag as they attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Protestors attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan
President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday, his first trip to the country since becoming president...
Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf
Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations...
Violence in Chile resurges
More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan
President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.
Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf
Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations aimed at the downfall of a government backed by Tehran.
Violence in Chile resurges
More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus
Police said they would enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Thursday, bringing their near two-week siege of the campus to an end, after final searches for any pro-democracy protesters still hiding turned up empty leaving the compound scattered with debris and defaced with political slogans.
Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters
Protests in Iraq ramp up after security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing several people and wounding dozens of others in the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Fast-moving fire threatens Santa Barbara County
Wind-driven flames raced down wooded hillsides toward Santa Barbara, California, sending around 5,500 residents fleeing as firefighters battled to save homes before expected relief from rain.