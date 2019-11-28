Edition:
Thu Nov 28, 2019

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Protester hold lit up mobile phones as they attend a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to legislation backing anti-government protesters. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protestors hold U.S. flags during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protesters holding U.S. flags attend a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A protester holds a placard during a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protestors hold U.S. flags during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protesters holding U.S. flags sing the national anthem of the U.S. during a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A protester holds a placard during a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protestors hold up their lit-up mobile phones as they attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protesters holding U.S. flags attend a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A protester holds a U.S. flag as they attend a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protestors stand next to a U.S. flag as they attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protestors look on as they embrace during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A sign reading "Thanks" with a U.S. flag above is seen during a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A protester sings the national anthem of the U.S. during a rally at Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protestors sit next to a U.S. flag as they attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Protestors attend a gathering at the Edinburgh place in Hong Kong, November 28. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
