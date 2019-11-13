Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons
An anti-government protester makes Molotov cocktails during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, November 12, 2019. Protesters - many of them young students - stockpile makeshift weapons and fortify barricades in Hong Kong as...more
Leaf blowers used to disperse tear gas are pictured on the barricade at the campus of the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters practice a catapult with stones at the back of a barricade on a road leading to Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Stones that protesters prepared to hurl at the police are pictured at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Stones are scattered on the road to prevent the police from getting to the campus of the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester uses a slingshot during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A racket used for returning tear gas projectiles is pictured on a barricade at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester holds a shield on a barricade at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester with a bow and arrow looks out for police on a barricade at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester walks at the occupied campus of the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A baseball bat is pictured at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Molotov cocktails are pictured at the campus of the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester sits at a road block outside the occupied campus of the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester holds a javelin on a barricade at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An aluminium tray used by protesters to smother tear gas canisters is pictured on a barricade at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A barricade set by protesters at the entrance to a campus is pictured at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Materials for Molotov cocktails are seen during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester holds a bamboo sword on a barricade at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters gather at the Chinese University of Hong Kong campus in Hong Kong, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester makes Molotov cocktails during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters take cover during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
