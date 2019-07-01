Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Protesters try to break into the Legislative Council building where riot police are seen, during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong. A small group, mostly students wearing hard hats and masks, used a metal trolley, poles...more

Protesters try to break into the Legislative Council building where riot police are seen, during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong. A small group, mostly students wearing hard hats and masks, used a metal trolley, poles and pieces of scaffolding to hack through reinforced glass and charge at the government compound. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close