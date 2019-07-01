Edition:
Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. Hong Kong protesters stormed the Legislative Council on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule amid widespread anger over laws that would allow extraditions to China, plunging the city deeper into chaos. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Protesters try to break into the Legislative Council building where riot police are seen, during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong. A small group, mostly students wearing hard hats and masks, used a metal trolley, poles and pieces of scaffolding to hack through reinforced glass and charge at the government compound. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Protesters try to break into the Legislative Council building where riot police are seen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Protesters try to break into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Lawmakers Kwok Ka-ki and Leung Yiu-chung talk to protesters as they try to break into the Legislative Council building. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Riot police are seen inside the Legislative Council building where protesters were trying to break into. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A protester breaks into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Protesters raise a black Hong Kong flag next to a national Hong Kong flag that was lowered outside the Legislative Council, near another official flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Riot police try to disperse protesters on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Riot police try to disperse protesters on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
A protester who was pepper sprayed is detained. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters use umbrellas to build a barricade while riot police stand guard on the Legislative Council compound. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Helicopters fly the national flags of Hong Kong and China above riot police and protesters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters stand behind a barricade during a demonstration near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
