Hong Kong protesters target airport again
A police officer chases a flashmob inside Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong, China September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man passes by a burning barricade near the Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Anti-extradition bill protesters use trolleys and barrier to block the entrance of the airport in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People and protesters run away from the riot police outside the terminals at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A plane flies over riot police during the anti-extradition bill protest outside the airport in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People try to get to Hong Kong International Airport as protesters block the highway leading to it, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester walks past a graffiti at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anti extradition bill protestors try to break glass doors outside the terminals at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A burning barricade is pictured during a protest near Hong Kong International Airport, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Airport security guards hold the gate to stop the anti-extradition bill protesters from entering the Hong Kong Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Passengers walk to a terminal as protesters block the roads leading to Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Protestors leave after the train services were suspended at a metro station near Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People look out from a bus as protesters walk amongst the traffic on the highway away from Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Passengers watch and take pictures of protestors at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
The barriers set up by anti-extradition bill protesters are seen during a protest outside the airport in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters march for more than 10 km on the highway to depart the airport since the rail service was shutdown after a protest, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People and protesters run away from riot police outside the terminals at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Passengers walk to a terminal as protesters block the roads leading to Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Lotus Elise sports car is seen after it got stuck at a barricade on the road leading to Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters block the highway leading to Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters comfort a flight attendant who couldn't get to Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Riot police guard at one entrance of Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Passengers try to get to the airport as anti-extradition bill protesters block the highway leading to it, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A train to Hong Kong International Airport is pictured after the line was suspended, in Hong Kong, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
