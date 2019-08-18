Edition:
Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters rallied peacefully in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares under torrential downpours in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub. Sunday's turnout showed that the movement still has broad-based support despite the ugly scenes witnessed in recent days when protesters occupied the Chinese-ruled city's airport, a move for which some activists apologized. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold a banner during the rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a rally in Victoria Park demanding democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, August 18, 2019
A protester holds a black Hong Kong flag during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover under umbrellas as they attend a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, August 18, 2019
A man walks past a graffiti during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters point laser pens during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Dots of laser pointers are seen on the Hong Kong Police headquarters during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
A bus driver shows his support to an anti-extradition bill protester during the march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters participate in a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester reads a poetry book wearing a helmet and gas mask outside government headquarters during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters stand next to a graffiti during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters lead a child as they attend a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk behind a graffiti during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters gather at Victoria Park during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Children and a woman hold drawings during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Locals watch anti-extradition bill protesters during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold banners during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters gather at Victoria Park during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
A person takes a photo of the anti-extradition bill protesters as they march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Motorists give thumbs up as they drive past anti-extradition bill protesters marching to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
A protester holds a placard during rally to demand democracy and political reform, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester takes part in the march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reform, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters guide motorists during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester braved the rain as he shouts during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march under the rain, to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, August 18, 2019
