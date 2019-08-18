Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters rallied peacefully in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares under...more
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold a banner during the rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a rally in Victoria Park demanding democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester holds a black Hong Kong flag during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters take cover under umbrellas as they attend a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks past a graffiti during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-extradition bill protesters point laser pens during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Dots of laser pointers are seen on the Hong Kong Police headquarters during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bus driver shows his support to an anti-extradition bill protester during the march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters participate in a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An anti-extradition bill protester reads a poetry book wearing a helmet and gas mask outside government headquarters during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters stand next to a graffiti during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-extradition bill protesters lead a child as they attend a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk behind a graffiti during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-extradition bill protesters gather at Victoria Park during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Children and a woman hold drawings during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Locals watch anti-extradition bill protesters during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold banners during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-extradition bill protesters gather at Victoria Park during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A person takes a photo of the anti-extradition bill protesters as they march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Motorists give thumbs up as they drive past anti-extradition bill protesters marching to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester holds a placard during rally to demand democracy and political reform, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester takes part in the march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reform, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters guide motorists during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill protester braved the rain as he shouts during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters march under the rain, to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
