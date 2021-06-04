Edition:
Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down

People look at police officers standing guard at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
A police officer detains a man at Causeway Bay on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
People light candles at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
A general view the Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. Police blocked off the park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
University students observe a minute of silence in front of the “Pillar of Shame” statue at the University of Hong Kong on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
Police officers disperse people mourning at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
Police officers search a woman outside Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
People hold candles at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
A general view of Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
People look at police officers standing guard at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
Police officers stop and search residents at Mong Kok district on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Pak Yiu

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
People flash lights from their mobile phones, as they walk on the road outside Victoria Park after police officers dispersed them on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
University students observe a minute of silence in front of the “Pillar of Shame” statue at the University of Hong Kong on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
A painting on a wall marks the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
Police officers disperse people mourning at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
Police officers stand guard after blocked Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
An artist marks the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, June 3. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue at the University of Hong Kong on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
