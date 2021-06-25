Hong Kong residents snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Police patrol past an Apple Daily supporter as he reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, from a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Copies of the the final edition of Apple Daily are handed out to supporters in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A copy of the the final edition of Apple Daily is handed out to a supporter in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A man gestures as he brings copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, to a news stand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A customer buys a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Women hold up copies of the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are printed in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man buys a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, from a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
An Apple Daily supporter reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, are seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in the Central financial district, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman holding a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, takes pictures of the newspaper front page in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Men read copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A costumer buys copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A supporter holds the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Staff members of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital pose after the announcement it will print its last edition, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
