Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jun 24, 2021 | 9:59pm EDT

Hong Kong residents snap up final edition of Apple Daily

Police patrol past an Apple Daily supporter as he reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police patrol past an Apple Daily supporter as he reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Police patrol past an Apple Daily supporter as he reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 23
People buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, from a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

People buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, from a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
People buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, from a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
2 / 23
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
3 / 23
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
4 / 23
Copies of the the final edition of Apple Daily are handed out to supporters in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Copies of the the final edition of Apple Daily are handed out to supporters in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Copies of the the final edition of Apple Daily are handed out to supporters in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
5 / 23
A copy of the the final edition of Apple Daily is handed out to a supporter in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A copy of the the final edition of Apple Daily is handed out to a supporter in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A copy of the the final edition of Apple Daily is handed out to a supporter in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
6 / 23
A man gestures as he brings copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, to a news stand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A man gestures as he brings copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, to a news stand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A man gestures as he brings copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, to a news stand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
7 / 23
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
8 / 23
A customer buys a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A customer buys a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A customer buys a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
9 / 23
Women hold up copies of the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Women hold up copies of the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Women hold up copies of the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
10 / 23
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are printed in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are printed in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are printed in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 23
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 23
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 23
A man buys a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, from a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A man buys a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, from a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A man buys a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, from a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
14 / 23
An Apple Daily supporter reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An Apple Daily supporter reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
An Apple Daily supporter reads the final edition of the newspaper at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 23
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, are seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, are seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, are seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
16 / 23
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in the Central financial district, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in the Central financial district, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in the Central financial district, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 23
A woman holding a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, takes pictures of the newspaper front page in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A woman holding a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, takes pictures of the newspaper front page in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A woman holding a copy of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, takes pictures of the newspaper front page in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
18 / 23
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
People queue to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
19 / 23
Men read copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Men read copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Men read copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
20 / 23
A costumer buys copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A costumer buys copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A costumer buys copies of the final edition of Apple Daily, published by Next Digital, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
21 / 23
A supporter holds the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A supporter holds the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A supporter holds the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Close
22 / 23
Staff members of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital pose after the announcement it will print its last edition, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Staff members of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital pose after the announcement it will print its last edition, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Staff members of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital pose after the announcement it will print its last edition, in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 24 2021
Inside Canada's residential school system

Inside Canada's residential school system

A look inside Canada's residential school system after an indigenous group in Saskatchewan said it had found the unmarked graves of 751 people, just weeks after...

Jun 24 2021
Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the...

Jun 24 2021
Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition

Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff...

Jun 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse

Rescue crews near Miami searched through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront apartment tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside Canada's residential school system

Inside Canada's residential school system

A look inside Canada's residential school system after an indigenous group in Saskatchewan said it had found the unmarked graves of 751 people, just weeks after a similar discovery rocked the country.

Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

Indonesia's COVID toll mounts

The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition

Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Fans rally as Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship

Fans rally as Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship

"I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge overseeing her controversial conservatorship, that she wanted her life back and for the conservatorship to end.

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Coronavirus vaccination clinics are held in unconventional spaces around the world.

Pandemonium at Virginia school board meeting over Critical Race Theory

Pandemonium at Virginia school board meeting over Critical Race Theory

A brawl broke out at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Virginia which included a discussion of Critical Race Theory and transgender students.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast