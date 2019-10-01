Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 1, 2019 | 8:10am EDT

Hong Kong streets become protest battlefield

An anti-government protester reacts during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at pro-democracy protesters throwing petrol bombs in the Asian financial hub on Tuesday as its Chinese rulers celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A protester lies with a gunshot wound outside Cheung Hing Kee Shanghai Pan-fried Buns in Hong Kong, October 1. HKPUSU PRESS COMMITTEE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Anti-government protesters react during a protest on China's National Day, in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester takes cover under an umbrella during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail during a protest on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester throws an object during a demonstration on China's National Day, in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Anti-government protesters are seen during a protest on China's National Day, in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester sets up a barricade at the entrance of Admiralty Station, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Riot police charge at anti-government protesters during a demonstration at Wan Chai district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Riot police advance during a protest in Sham Shui Po district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester reacts in a cloud of tear gas during a demonstration on China's National Day, in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester shelters with a traffic sign during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Riot police run during a protest on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A bench is seen in front of a cloud of tear gas during a protest in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester is detained by riot police during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Riot police stand guard during a protest in Sham Shui Po district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Riot police clash with anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester sets fire at Cheung Sha Wan Government Offices during a protest in Sham Shui Po district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester carries a molotov cocktail during a protest in Sham Shui Po district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester reacts to tear gas during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Riot police spray blue-colored water during a protest on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester walks in front of graffiti during a protest in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Anti-government protesters raise their hands as they march on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister during a protest in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Anti-government protesters take part in a protest in Sham Shui Po district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
