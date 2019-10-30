Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Men wearing Winnie the Pooh costumes and masks depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protest at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wear Guy Fawkes during a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protest at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short
Chileans took to the streets pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards in a sign that government promises of reform continued to...
Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech
In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, America's big tech companies are being challenged on many fronts from across the political spectrum, from...
Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum
Tens of thousands of Iraqis packed Baghdad's Tahrir Square for a fifth day of protests, spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short
Chileans took to the streets pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards in a sign that government promises of reform continued to fall short.
Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech
In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, America's big tech companies are being challenged on many fronts from across the political spectrum, from antitrust concerns to their policies on political ads and ensuring election security.
Anti-government protesters pack Baghdad square as movement gathers momentum
Tens of thousands of Iraqis packed Baghdad's Tahrir Square for a fifth day of protests, spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in Kerbala overnight and the prime minister's refusal to call early elections.
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.
Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween treats at the White House.
Protesters hurl petrol bombs after police fire tear gas in Hong Kong
Anti-government protesters set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs, police said, after riot police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse thousands in Hong Kong.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.