Hong Kong students protest during graduation

Graduates wearing Guy Fawkes masks throw their hats as they pose for their photo after a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. Hong Kong students, many wearing banned black masks, chanted slogans at their graduation at the Chinese University on Thursday, with some holding up banners urging "Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Graduates wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. The students defied a ban on masks that the government imposed last month in a bid to curb sometimes violent unrest that has rocked the Chinese-ruled city for more than five months. Dressed in formal graduation gowns, many of about 1,000 students chanted as they walked to the hill-top ceremony, near the New Territories town of Sha Tin, calling for the government to respond to protesters' "five demands, not one less" that include universal suffrage in choosing the city's leader. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Graduates wearing masks hold an anti-government rally after their graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Men wearing Winnie the Pooh costumes and masks depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protest at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A woman in graduation gown walks past an anti-government slogan on a wall during a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A graduate wearing a helmet during a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks walk away after they pose for a photoshot to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 5. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshot to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 5. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
