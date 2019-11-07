Hong Kong students protest during graduation

Graduates wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. The students defied a ban on masks that the government imposed last month in a bid to curb sometimes violent unrest that has rocked the Chinese-ruled city for more than five months. Dressed in formal graduation gowns, many of about 1,000 students chanted as they walked to the hill-top ceremony, near the New Territories town of Sha Tin, calling for the government to respond to protesters' "five demands, not one less" that include universal suffrage in choosing the city's leader. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

