Hong Kong students protest during graduation
Graduates wearing Guy Fawkes masks throw their hats as they pose for their photo after a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. Hong Kong students, many wearing banned black masks, chanted slogans at...more
Graduates wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. The students defied a ban on masks that the government imposed last month in a bid to curb sometimes violent unrest that...more
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose during a news conference to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Graduates wearing masks hold an anti-government rally after their graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Men wearing Winnie the Pooh costumes and masks depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protest at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, October 30. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman in graduation gown walks past an anti-government slogan on a wall during a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A graduate wearing a helmet during a graduation ceremony at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, November 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks walk away after they pose for a photoshot to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 5. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
University students wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a photoshot to support anti-government protests before their graduation ceremony at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 5. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
