Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020. Thousands defied a police ban to gather with candles in Hong Kong to mark China's bloody Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown in 1989 and accuse Beijing...more
Lee Cheuk-yan, the chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, takes part in a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester wearing a protective face mask pushes down barricades to attend a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lee Cheuk-yan, the chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, takes part in a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters sit on barricades as they attend a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
