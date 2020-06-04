Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial

Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020. Thousands defied a police ban to gather with candles in Hong Kong to mark China's bloody Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown in 1989 and accuse Beijing...more

Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020. Thousands defied a police ban to gather with candles in Hong Kong to mark China's bloody Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown in 1989 and accuse Beijing of stifling freedoms too on their semi-autonomous territory. Meeting in the city's Victoria Park, some chanted slogans such as "End one party rule" and "Democracy for China now" as they skirted an unprecedented prohibition on the annual vigil justified by police due to the coronavirus crisis. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

