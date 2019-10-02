Edition:
Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen

Alumni of Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College arrange paper cranes at a student gathering in the school in solidarity with the student protester who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Anti-government protesters sing their songs as they gather during a demonstration inside a mall in Sha Tin district in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Anti-government protesters hold placards during a march in Causeway Bay in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Graffiti is seen on a wall outside a police station in Tsuen wan in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Anti-government protesters hold a march in Causeway Bay in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Anti-government protesters make a mural depicting the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Anti-government protesters gather in Tsuen wan, near the site where police shot a protester with live ammunition, in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Anti-government protesters gather in Tsuen wan, near the site where police shot a protester with live ammunition, in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Schoolmates of a student protester who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday react while participating in a student gathering in solidarity with him, at Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Anti-government protesters sing as they gather during a demonstration inside a mall in Sha Tin district in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Anti-government protesters hold a march in Causeway Bay in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Students hold banners during a gathering in solidarity with a student protester from a neighbouring college who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday, at Leung Sing Tak College in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Anti-government demonstrators attend a flash mob protest after violent China's National Day protests, at Central, in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Alumni of Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College participate in a student gathering in the school in solidarity with the student protester who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
An alumna of Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College participates in a student gathering in the school in solidarity with the student protester who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Anti-government protesters with placards attend a march in Causeway Bay in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
