Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen
Alumni of Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College arrange paper cranes at a student gathering in the school in solidarity with the student protester who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019....more
Anti-government protesters sing their songs as they gather during a demonstration inside a mall in Sha Tin district in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit...more
Anti-government protesters hold placards during a march in Causeway Bay in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Graffiti is seen on a wall outside a police station in Tsuen wan in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters hold a march in Causeway Bay in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Anti-government protesters make a mural depicting the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters gather in Tsuen wan, near the site where police shot a protester with live ammunition, in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters gather in Tsuen wan, near the site where police shot a protester with live ammunition, in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Schoolmates of a student protester who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday react while participating in a student gathering in solidarity with him, at Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019....more
Anti-government protesters sing as they gather during a demonstration inside a mall in Sha Tin district in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters hold a march in Causeway Bay in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Students hold banners during a gathering in solidarity with a student protester from a neighbouring college who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday, at Leung Sing Tak College in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Anti-government demonstrators attend a flash mob protest after violent China's National Day protests, at Central, in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Alumni of Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College participate in a student gathering in the school in solidarity with the student protester who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An alumna of Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College participates in a student gathering in the school in solidarity with the student protester who was shot by a policeman on Tuesday in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana...more
Anti-government protesters with placards attend a march in Causeway Bay in solidarity with the student protester who got shot by police with live ammunition in Hong Kong, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Harry and Meghan visit southern Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit southern Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their...
China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force
China celebrated its growing power and confidence with a big display of military hardware and goose-stepping troops in Beijing, overseen by President Xi Jinping...
Hong Kong streets become protest battlefield
A Hong Kong policeman shot a protester with live ammunition as thousands of protesters took to the streets to defy the city's Chinese rulers on the 70th...
MORE IN PICTURES
Harry and Meghan visit southern Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit southern Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their trip.
China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force
China celebrated its growing power and confidence with a big display of military hardware and goose-stepping troops in Beijing, overseen by President Xi Jinping who pledged peaceful development on Communist China's 70th birthday.
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Hong Kong streets become protest battlefield
A Hong Kong policeman shot a protester with live ammunition as thousands of protesters took to the streets to defy the city's Chinese rulers on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.
UAW workers strike against GM
Members of United Auto Workers are on strike seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of General Motors' profit and protection of their healthcare benefits.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Inside Mexico's Topo Chico prison
Life behind bars for the inmates of Topo Chico prison, before it is scheduled to be closed and turned into a public park in Monterrey, Mexico.
Deadly anti-government protests in Haiti
Four people have been killed in clashes over the past several days as protests against widespread food and fuel shortages, a weakening currency, double-digit inflation and graft accusations lodged against public officials in the impoverished Caribbean nation continue.