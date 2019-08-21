Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks
Protesters face riot police inside the Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Protesters face riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters fire nitrogen extinguishers toward riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters face riot police inside the Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters stop the door of a Mass Transit Railway subway at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters fire nitrogen extinguishers toward riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police members remove protesters barricades during a stand off outside Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police members patrol as people protest at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering outside Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police members patrol as people protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Protesters fire nitrogen extinguishers during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters gather after firing nitrogen extinguishers towards the riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21....more
Police members are seen as people protest during a silent sit-in gathering outside Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
