Pictures | Wed Aug 21, 2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks

Protesters face riot police inside the Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Protesters face riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Protesters fire nitrogen extinguishers toward riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Protesters face riot police inside the Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Protesters stop the door of a Mass Transit Railway subway at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Protesters fire nitrogen extinguishers toward riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Police members remove protesters barricades during a stand off outside Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Police members patrol as people protest at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering outside Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Police members patrol as people protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Protesters fire nitrogen extinguishers during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Protesters gather after firing nitrogen extinguishers towards the riot police during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Police members are seen as people protest during a silent sit-in gathering outside Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
People protest during a silent sit-in gathering at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
