Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police
Protesters hold up their phones as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters carry a placard as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. Placard reads: "I don't want police taking all my clothes including my bra." REUTERS/Kai...more
Protesters with placards gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters carry placards as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester carries a placard as she gathers with others to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Protesters with placards gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters carry a placard as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters carry placards as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Next Slideshows
Wildfires rage across the Amazon
Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.
Migrants clash with police in Mexco
Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre, demanding Mexican...
On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra
The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with...
MORE IN PICTURES
Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails into New York Harbor in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a United Nations climate summit in New York next month.
Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian
Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian as it continues to recover from back-to-back hurricanes in 2017 which killed about 3,000 people.
Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes
King Maha Vajiralongkorn named 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a former nurse and his bodyguard, his Royal Noble Consort last month.
Revelers frolic amid crushed tomatoes during Spain's annual Tomatina festival
Thousands of revelers hurl tonnes of tomatoes at each other cavorting in the red pulp beneath their feet in the Spanish town of Bunol during the annual Tomatina festival.
Wildfires rage across the Amazon
Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.
Migrants clash with police in Mexco
Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up issuing their humanitarian visas so they can cross the country toward the U.S.
On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra
The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with Muslim, Druze and Christian members.
Best of the MTV VMAs
Highlights from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.