Pictures | Wed Aug 28, 2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Protesters hold up their phones as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters carry a placard as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. Placard reads: "I don't want police taking all my clothes including my bra." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters with placards gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters carry placards as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
A protester carries a placard as she gathers with others to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters with placards gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters carry a placard as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Protesters carry placards as they gather to condemn alleged sexual harassment of a detained demonstrator at a police station, in Hong Kong, August 28. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
