Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests
Police officers fire tear gas as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration in Hennessy Road in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill supporters after police detained protesters near a Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters throw tear gas back at police during clashes outside the police station in Kwai Fong in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Anti-extradition bill protesters run inside at Taikoo Shing Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, after police detained protesters inside a station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a march in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police detain an injured anti-extradition bill protester after a protest at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a march in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-extradition bill protesters try to extinguish tear gas canisters during a demonstration in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk through Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester holds a mirror during a demonstration in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester holds a pan to use as a cover from tear gas during a protest at Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill supporter punches a police van after police detained protesters near a Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child participates in a protest rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" with her parents at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Protest members participate in a rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A family member participates in a protest rally titled 'Guard Our Children's Future' at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An elderly anti-extradition bill protester marches near central government office in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A riot police officer gestures during a demonstration held by anti-extradition bill protesters in Tai Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters react after tear gas was fired by the police during a demonstration in Tai Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters take a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train during a protest at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Chinese national flag flutters in front of a riot police officer during an anti-extradition bill protest at Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child, wearing a yellow helmet and black t-shirt, poses for a photo during an anti-extradition bill protest at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers run as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-extradition bill protesters make a barricade on a street during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tear gas is seen at a children's playground outside a police station in Shatin, where protesters clashed with police officers, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
