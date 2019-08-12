Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2019 | 1:35pm EDT

Hong Kongers take to streets in weekend of anti-government protests

Police officers fire tear gas as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers fire tear gas as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Police officers fire tear gas as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 30
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
An injured young female medic receives medical assistance after being hit by a pellet round in the right eye during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 30
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration in Hennessy Road in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration in Hennessy Road in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration in Hennessy Road in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 30
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill supporters after police detained protesters near a Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill supporters after police detained protesters near a Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition bill supporters after police detained protesters near a Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 30
Anti-extradition bill protesters throw tear gas back at police during clashes outside the police station in Kwai Fong in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters throw tear gas back at police during clashes outside the police station in Kwai Fong in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters throw tear gas back at police during clashes outside the police station in Kwai Fong in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 30
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
6 / 30
Anti-extradition bill protesters run inside at Taikoo Shing Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, after police detained protesters inside a station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters run inside at Taikoo Shing Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, after police detained protesters inside a station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters run inside at Taikoo Shing Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, after police detained protesters inside a station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 30
Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a march in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a march in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a march in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 30
Police detain an injured anti-extradition bill protester after a protest at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police detain an injured anti-extradition bill protester after a protest at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Police detain an injured anti-extradition bill protester after a protest at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 30
Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a march in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a march in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Riot police officers detain an anti-extradition bill protester during a march in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 30
Anti-extradition bill protesters try to extinguish tear gas canisters during a demonstration in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters try to extinguish tear gas canisters during a demonstration in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters try to extinguish tear gas canisters during a demonstration in Wan Chai neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 30
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk through Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters walk through Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk through Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 30
An anti-extradition bill protester holds a mirror during a demonstration in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An anti-extradition bill protester holds a mirror during a demonstration in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester holds a mirror during a demonstration in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 30
An anti-extradition bill protester holds a pan to use as a cover from tear gas during a protest at Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester holds a pan to use as a cover from tear gas during a protest at Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester holds a pan to use as a cover from tear gas during a protest at Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 30
An anti-extradition bill supporter punches a police van after police detained protesters near a Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill supporter punches a police van after police detained protesters near a Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
An anti-extradition bill supporter punches a police van after police detained protesters near a Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 30
A child participates in a protest rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" with her parents at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A child participates in a protest rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" with her parents at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
A child participates in a protest rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" with her parents at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 30
Protest members participate in a rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Protest members participate in a rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Protest members participate in a rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 30
A family member participates in a protest rally titled 'Guard Our Children's Future' at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A family member participates in a protest rally titled 'Guard Our Children's Future' at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
A family member participates in a protest rally titled 'Guard Our Children's Future' at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 30
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 30
An elderly anti-extradition bill protester marches near central government office in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An elderly anti-extradition bill protester marches near central government office in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
An elderly anti-extradition bill protester marches near central government office in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 30
A riot police officer gestures during a demonstration held by anti-extradition bill protesters in Tai Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A riot police officer gestures during a demonstration held by anti-extradition bill protesters in Tai Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
A riot police officer gestures during a demonstration held by anti-extradition bill protesters in Tai Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 30
Anti-extradition bill protesters react after tear gas was fired by the police during a demonstration in Tai Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters react after tear gas was fired by the police during a demonstration in Tai Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters react after tear gas was fired by the police during a demonstration in Tai Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
22 / 30
Anti-extradition bill protesters take a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train during a protest at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters take a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train during a protest at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters take a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train during a protest at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 30
A Chinese national flag flutters in front of a riot police officer during an anti-extradition bill protest at Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A Chinese national flag flutters in front of a riot police officer during an anti-extradition bill protest at Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A Chinese national flag flutters in front of a riot police officer during an anti-extradition bill protest at Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
24 / 30
A child, wearing a yellow helmet and black t-shirt, poses for a photo during an anti-extradition bill protest at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child, wearing a yellow helmet and black t-shirt, poses for a photo during an anti-extradition bill protest at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
A child, wearing a yellow helmet and black t-shirt, poses for a photo during an anti-extradition bill protest at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
25 / 30
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a demonstration in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
26 / 30
An anti-extradition bill protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An anti-extradition bill protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
27 / 30
Police officers run as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police officers run as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Police officers run as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
28 / 30
Anti-extradition bill protesters make a barricade on a street during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Anti-extradition bill protesters make a barricade on a street during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters make a barricade on a street during a demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood in Hong Kong, China, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
29 / 30
Tear gas is seen at a children's playground outside a police station in Shatin, where protesters clashed with police officers, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Tear gas is seen at a children's playground outside a police station in Shatin, where protesters clashed with police officers, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Tear gas is seen at a children's playground outside a police station in Shatin, where protesters clashed with police officers, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Kashmir under lockdown

Kashmir under lockdown

Next Slideshows

Kashmir under lockdown

Kashmir under lockdown

Frustration is growing in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, over India's move last week to curtail autonomy for the state of Jammu and...

1:20pm EDT
Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

The deadly Typhoon Lekima slams eastern China, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.

10:20am EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

9:10am EDT
Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a...

9:05am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Monsoon rains flood parts of India

Monsoon rains flood parts of India

Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests

Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests

A young female medic was hospitalized after being hit in the right eye with a pellet round during demonstrations in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.

Kashmir under lockdown

Kashmir under lockdown

Frustration is growing in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan, over India's move last week to curtail autonomy for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, including a bar on non-residents buying property.

Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

The deadly Typhoon Lekima slams eastern China, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests.

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast