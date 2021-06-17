Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law

Police officers from the national security department place seized items into a police van outside the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. John Lee did not elaborate on the dozens of articles police said they were taking aim, at but said the five were arrested for a conspiracy to make "use of journalistic work" to incite foreign forces to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China. "Normal journalists are different from these people. Don't collude with them," he told reporters. "Do your journalistic work as freely as you like in accordance with the law, provided you do not conspire or have any intention to break ... the national security law." REUTERS/Lam Yik

