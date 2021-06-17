Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at the pro-democracy tabloid, the first case in which authorities...more
Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily's Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Around dawn, police arrested five executives of the...more
Police officers are seen at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. The raid is the latest blow to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the tabloid's owner and a staunch Beijing critic, whose assets have been frozen under the security...more
An employee walks at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. In comments raising further alarm over media freedoms in Hong Kong, Security Secretary John Lee described the newsroom...more
Police officers from the national security department place seized items into a police van outside the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. John Lee did not elaborate on the dozens of articles police said they were...more
Items seized by police officers are seen at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Police seized 38 computers used by its reporters, Apple Daily said. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS
Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily Digital Platform Director Cheung Chi-wai from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. The five people arrested were editor-in-chief Ryan...more
Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily's Chief Executive Officer Cheung Kim-hung from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police officers from the national security department escort Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A supporter holding an umbrella stands in front of the entrance to the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Copies of Apple Daily newspapers are seen at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Pictures published by Apple Daily showed police sitting at reporters' desks and using their...more
Apple Daily’s Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man is escorted by police into the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS
Members of the media take pictures in front of a banner that reads, "Thank you for the hard work, colleagues" at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS
Police officers are seen at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS
Pro-government supporters hold signs against Apple Daily outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China...more
A police officer walks outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police officers stand guard outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Copies of Next Digital's Apple Daily newspapers are seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Biden takes first trip abroad as president
U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and...
Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to hold arms control and cyber-security talks, recording small gains and big differences at...
Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals and racegoers show off their best hats and masks at the annual racing event, with a capacity of 12,000 guests per day due to COVID.
People missing after flash floods hit Nepal
Officials said seven people were missing after overnight rains triggered flash floods in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal, which borders the Tibet region of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission
Three Chinese astronauts flew to an unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space.
Biden takes first trip abroad as president
U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.
Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to hold arms control and cyber-security talks, recording small gains and big differences at a first summit they both described as pragmatic rather than friendly.
Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals and racegoers show off their best hats and masks at the annual racing event, with a capacity of 12,000 guests per day due to COVID.
People missing after flash floods hit Nepal
Officials said seven people were missing after overnight rains triggered flash floods in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal, which borders the Tibet region of China, inundating dozens of homes.
Best of the Euro 2020
Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.
Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result
Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo claimed victory in the presidential election on Tuesday after clinging on to a narrow lead as the lengthy vote count ended, although his right-wing rival pledged to fight the result and has yet to concede.
Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians
Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government.
Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara
Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara by launching a clean-up of thick, slimy marine mucilage that is threatening marine life and the fishing industry.