Pictures | Thu Jun 17, 2021 | 8:43am EDT

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law

Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at the pro-democracy tabloid, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily's Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Around dawn, police arrested five executives of the newspaper, and officers were later seen sitting at computers in the newsroom after entering with a warrant to seize journalistic materials, including from reporters' phones and laptops. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Police officers are seen at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. The raid is the latest blow to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the tabloid's owner and a staunch Beijing critic, whose assets have been frozen under the security law and who is serving prison sentences for taking part in illegal assemblies. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
An employee walks at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. In comments raising further alarm over media freedoms in Hong Kong, Security Secretary John Lee described the newsroom as a "crime scene" and said the operation was aimed at those who use reporting as a "tool to endanger" national security. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Police officers from the national security department place seized items into a police van outside the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. John Lee did not elaborate on the dozens of articles police said they were taking aim, at but said the five were arrested for a conspiracy to make "use of journalistic work" to incite foreign forces to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China. "Normal journalists are different from these people. Don't collude with them," he told reporters. "Do your journalistic work as freely as you like in accordance with the law, provided you do not conspire or have any intention to break ... the national security law." REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Items seized by police officers are seen at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Police seized 38 computers used by its reporters, Apple Daily said. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily Digital Platform Director Cheung Chi-wai from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. The five people arrested were editor-in-chief Ryan Law, chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung, Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman and Chief Executive Editor Cheung Chi-wai. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily's Chief Executive Officer Cheung Kim-hung from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Police officers from the national security department escort Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen from the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A supporter holding an umbrella stands in front of the entrance to the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Copies of Apple Daily newspapers are seen at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Pictures published by Apple Daily showed police sitting at reporters' desks and using their computers. A person streaming a live feed for Apple Daily's Facebook page said reporters were prevented from accessing certain floors or getting their equipment or notebooks. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Apple Daily’s Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man is escorted by police into the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Members of the media take pictures in front of a banner that reads, "Thank you for the hard work, colleagues" at the offices of Apple Daily and Next Media after police raided the newsroom, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Police officers are seen at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Pro-government supporters hold signs against Apple Daily outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A police officer walks outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Police officers stand guard outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media after police arrested five Apple Daily executives who were suspected to have breached the new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Copies of Next Digital's Apple Daily newspapers are seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
