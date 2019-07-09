Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in Hong Kong, July 9. Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades is dead and that government work on the legislation had been a...more

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in Hong Kong, July 9. Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades is dead and that government work on the legislation had been a "total failure", but critics accused her of playing with words. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

