Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 9, 2019 | 8:05am EDT

Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in Hong Kong, July 9. Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades is dead and that government work on the legislation had been a "total failure", but critics accused her of playing with words. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in Hong Kong, July 9. Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades is dead and that government work on the legislation had been a...more

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in Hong Kong, July 9. Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades is dead and that government work on the legislation had been a "total failure", but critics accused her of playing with words. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 15
Riot police try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Riot police try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 15
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 15
Broken glass doors are seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Broken glass doors are seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Broken glass doors are seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 15
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk inside a security room after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters walk inside a security room after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk inside a security room after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 15
Colonial flag of Hong Kong is displayed inside a chamber after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Colonial flag of Hong Kong is displayed inside a chamber after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Colonial flag of Hong Kong is displayed inside a chamber after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 15
People walk inside the Legislative Council building, after protesters stormed the building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk inside the Legislative Council building, after protesters stormed the building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
People walk inside the Legislative Council building, after protesters stormed the building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 15
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 15
Umbrellas are placed to block security cameras outside a police headquarters, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Umbrellas are placed to block security cameras outside a police headquarters, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Umbrellas are placed to block security cameras outside a police headquarters, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 15
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 16. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 16. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 16. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 15
Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 15
A protester rests during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A protester rests during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A protester rests during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 15
An umbrella lies on the ground as a tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An umbrella lies on the ground as a tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
An umbrella lies on the ground as a tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 15
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
14 / 15
A demonstrator sits down in front of riot police during a demonstration to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A demonstrator sits down in front of riot police during a demonstration to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A demonstrator sits down in front of riot police during a demonstration to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Next Slideshows

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 08 2019
Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Right-wing activists rallied at the "Demand Free Speech" event in Washington, scuffling with counter-protesters who held a duelling demonstration blocks away.

Jul 08 2019
Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters march through Kowloon

Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters march through Kowloon

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through one of Hong Kong's most popular tourist areas, trying to gain support from mainland Chinese visitors for the...

Jul 08 2019
Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

Jul 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

The Stampede draws tourists from around the world for its rodeo and chuckwagon races in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington

Right-wing activists rallied at the "Demand Free Speech" event in Washington, scuffling with counter-protesters who held a duelling demonstration blocks away.

Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters march through Kowloon

Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters march through Kowloon

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through one of Hong Kong's most popular tourist areas, trying to gain support from mainland Chinese visitors for the city's opposition to an extradition bill which has caused political turmoil.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

High desert communities in Southern California assessed damage and braced for potentially dangerous aftershocks from a major earthquake that shook buildings, ruptured gas lines and sparked fires near the remote epicenter of the second temblor in as many days.

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup

U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0 to win Women's World Cup

The United States claimed a record-extending fourth Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over European champions the Netherlands thanks to goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast