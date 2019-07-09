Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in Hong Kong, July 9. Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades is dead and that government work on the legislation had been a...more
Riot police try to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters after a march at Hong Kong's tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, July 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station at Hong Kong's tourism district Tsim Sha Tsui, July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Broken glass doors are seen after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters walk inside a security room after demonstrators stormed the Legislative Council building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Colonial flag of Hong Kong is displayed inside a chamber after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People walk inside the Legislative Council building, after protesters stormed the building on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, in Hong Kong, July 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Umbrellas are placed to block security cameras outside a police headquarters, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 21. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 16. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A protester rests during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An umbrella lies on the ground as a tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator sits down in front of riot police during a demonstration to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
