Pictures | Fri Oct 4, 2019 | 9:30am EDT

Hong Kong's masks of protest

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators stay on barriers as they face riot police, after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A woman receives treatment during a protest at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21, 2019. Lam, speaking at a news conference, said a ban on face masks would take effect on October 5, 2019, under the emergency laws that allow authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in whatever they deem to be in the public interest. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
An anti-government protester runs through a cloud of tear gas during a protest in Sham Shui Po district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2019. China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office praised the move in a statement that said the protests were evolving into a "color revolution", a term coined to refer to popular uprisings in Ukraine and other former Soviet states that swept away long-standing rulers, with interference from external forces. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. The emergency laws allow curfews, censorship of the media, control of harbors, ports and transport, although Lam did not specify any particular action that might follow beyond the mask ban. But it was far from clear if the introduction of emergency powers would deter the protesters. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
An anti-government protester stands behind a burning barrier during a demonstration, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. Many protesters wear masks to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them. "Almost all protesters wear masks, with the intention of hiding their identity. That's why they have become more unbridled," said Lam. "We can't keep the existing regulations idle and let violence escalate and the situation continue to deteriorate." Lam described the territory as being in serious danger, but not in a state of emergency. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Masked anti-government protesters gather in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. Pro-Beijing groups had been pushing for a mask ban but it was not clear how the government would implement it in a city where many of its 7.4 million residents wear them every day to protect against infection following the outbreak of the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. Police can stop anyone in public and ask them to remove a mask if the officer believes it may prevent identification, according to the law. Exceptions are made if the person wearing a mask can prove they need it for medical, religious or professional reasons. Offenders face a maximum fine of HK$25,000 ($3,200) and imprisonment for a year, according to details of the prohibition published by the government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
An anti-government protester wears a Dead Pool mask during a demonstration in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain as they demonstrate against what they say is police brutality against protesters, after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
An anti-government protester is seen at Yoho Mall, near Yuen Long station, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
A protester attends a rally in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
An anti-government protester holding an umbrella throws a tear gas canister during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A protester is pictured during a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
An anti-government protester wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is pushed away by riot police during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A masked anti-government protester attends a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019
A protester wears a gas mask in case of tear gas in front of a police headquarter in Hong Kong, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a rally outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Anti-government protesters walk as they prepare a human chain in Sha Tin at the banks of the Shing Mun River in Hong Kong, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Anti-government protesters cover themselves with umbrellas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
An anti-government protester holds a stick as others cover themselves with umbrellas during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters set up barriers as they face riot police after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
An anti-extradition bill demonstrator wears a helmet and a mask during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester carries an American flag during the march at Mongkok, in Hong Kong, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Anti-government protesters, wearing a Guy Fawkes masks and a full face mask, attend a protest in Sham Shui Po district on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
