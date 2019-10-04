Hong Kong's masks of protest

An anti-government protester stands behind a burning barrier during a demonstration, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. Many protesters wear masks to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them. "Almost all protesters wear masks, with the intention of hiding their identity. That's why they have become more unbridled," said Lam. "We can't keep the existing regulations idle and let violence escalate and the situation continue to deteriorate." Lam described the territory as being in serious danger, but not in a state of emergency. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

