Hong Kong's masks of protest
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators stay on barriers as they face riot police, after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first...more
A woman receives treatment during a protest at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, August 21, 2019. Lam, speaking at a news conference, said a ban on...more
An anti-government protester runs through a cloud of tear gas during a protest in Sham Shui Po district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2019. China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office praised the move in a statement that said the...more
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. The emergency laws allow curfews, censorship of the media, control of harbors, ports and transport, although Lam did not specify any particular action that might follow...more
An anti-government protester stands behind a burning barrier during a demonstration, in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. Many protesters wear masks to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them. "Almost...more
Masked anti-government protesters gather in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. Pro-Beijing groups had been pushing for a mask ban but it was not clear how the government would implement it in a city where many of its 7.4 million residents wear them...more
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. Police can stop anyone in public and ask them to remove a mask if the officer believes it may prevent identification, according to the law. Exceptions are made if...more
An anti-government protester wears a Dead Pool mask during a demonstration in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Secondary school students hold hands as they form a human chain as they demonstrate against what they say is police brutality against protesters, after clashes at Wan Chai district, in Hong Kong, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-government protester is seen at Yoho Mall, near Yuen Long station, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A protester attends a rally in Central, Hong Kong, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An anti-government protester holding an umbrella throws a tear gas canister during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester is pictured during a general strike at Tamar Park in front of the government buildings in Hong Kong, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An anti-government protester wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is pushed away by riot police during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A masked anti-government protester attends a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A protester wears a gas mask in case of tear gas in front of a police headquarter in Hong Kong, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a rally outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Anti-government protesters walk as they prepare a human chain in Sha Tin at the banks of the Shing Mun River in Hong Kong, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters cover themselves with umbrellas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A masked anti-government protester is pictured in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester holds a stick as others cover themselves with umbrellas during a demonstration in Admiralty district, Hong Kong, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-extradition bill protesters set up barriers as they face riot police after a march at Sha Tin District of East New Territories, Hong Kong, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-extradition bill demonstrator wears a helmet and a mask during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-extradition bill protester carries an American flag during the march at Mongkok, in Hong Kong, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anti-government protesters, wearing a Guy Fawkes masks and a full face mask, attend a protest in Sham Shui Po district on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
