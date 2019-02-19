Honoring Buddha and his teachings
A Buddhist novice prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People release sky lanterns during a ceremony as they celebrate Makha Bucha Day in a pagoda in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks are seen at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks are seen at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Buddhist monk celebrates Makha Bucha Day during a ceremony in a pagoda in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist novices are seen at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A worshipper is silhouetted as she prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Buddhist monk collects alms at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Buddhist monk and people hold candles during a ceremony as they celebrate Makha Bucha Day in a pagoda in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Buddhist monks are seen at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks are seen at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Worshippers are silhouetted as they pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
