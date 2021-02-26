Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered...more
Buddhist monks hold candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. Makha Bucha Day, one of...more
Volunteers work on computers showing devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. This year the temple has...more
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks wearing face masks pray during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A volunteer wearing a protective mask lights up a candle during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks hold candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit...more
Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple is surrounded by candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks pray as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
