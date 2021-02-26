Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Feb 26, 2021 | 3:43pm EST

Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day

People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual to mark one of Buddhism's holiest holidays. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual to mark one of Buddhism's holiest holidays. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 14
Buddhist monks hold candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. Makha Bucha Day, one of the most important Buddhist festivals, usually attracts tens of thousands of believers to the Dhammakaya Temple on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhist monks hold candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. Makha Bucha Day, one of...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Buddhist monks hold candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. Makha Bucha Day, one of the most important Buddhist festivals, usually attracts tens of thousands of believers to the Dhammakaya Temple on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 14
Volunteers work on computers showing devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. This year the temple has organized a 280-meter-long LED screen where devotees can attend virtually as a precaution measure because of COVID-19 restrictions. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Volunteers work on computers showing devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. This year the temple has...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Volunteers work on computers showing devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. This year the temple has organized a 280-meter-long LED screen where devotees can attend virtually as a precaution measure because of COVID-19 restrictions. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 14
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 14
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 14
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 14
Buddhist monks wearing face masks pray during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhist monks wearing face masks pray during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Buddhist monks wearing face masks pray during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 14
Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 14
Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
9 / 14
A volunteer wearing a protective mask lights up a candle during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A volunteer wearing a protective mask lights up a candle during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A volunteer wearing a protective mask lights up a candle during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
10 / 14
Buddhist monks hold candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhist monks hold candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Buddhist monks hold candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 14
Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple is surrounded by candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple is surrounded by candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple is surrounded by candles as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 14
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Buddhist monks hold candles during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
13 / 14
Buddhist monks pray as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhist monks pray as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Buddhist monks pray as screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

Next Slideshows

Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

A rare winter storm hits Jerusalem, Jordan and Lebanon.

Feb 19 2021
Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival

Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival

Residents of Rio de Janeiro reflect on their lost year of celebration, after the February festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

Feb 12 2021
Unusual animal friendships

Unusual animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Jan 26 2021
Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.

Jan 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Revelers spray themselves with sparks during the Beehive Firecrackers festival in Tainan, Taiwan.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

The number of monarch butterflies that migrated to Mexico each year from Canada across North America has fallen 26% from a year earlier.

First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Life through the windows at Britain's quarantine hotels

Life through the windows at Britain's quarantine hotels

People returning from any of 33 "high-risk" countries where travel to Britain is banned must pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day quarantine hotel package, where they must spend most of the time in their rooms and have meals delivered to their door.

Locals flock to Kazakhstan's glaciers during pandemic

Locals flock to Kazakhstan's glaciers during pandemic

Prevented from travelling abroad by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhs are flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range near their country's biggest city, Almaty.

The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods

The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods

Already in the final chapter of one of golf's greatest careers, Tiger Woods may have penned a shocking end to that story when the winner of 15 majors was involved in a single-car crash and hospitalized with severe leg injuries.

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Baarack the sheep, found wandering wild in an Australian forest, was liberated from years' worth of wool weighing 78 pounds.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast