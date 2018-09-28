Edition:
Hooked on body suspension in China

July gestures next to her boyfriend Jason Schaller while they are suspended from hooks pierced through their skins by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai, China September 16, 2018. "I like being unique and I don't like doing things that many people are aware of and would accept," said Wei, 24, who staged the show of extreme body piercing in China's normally buttoned down financial capital. REUTERS/Aly Song

July gestures next to her boyfriend Jason Schaller while they are suspended from hooks pierced through their skins by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai, China September 16, 2018. "I like being unique and I don't like doing things that many people are aware of and would accept," said Wei, 24, who staged the show of extreme body piercing in China's normally buttoned down financial capital. REUTERS/Aly Song
Professional body artist Wei Yilaien pierces a metal hook through July's skin as they prepare for a body suspension at a bar in Shanghai. "During the process, I felt some pain, which didn't last long," July said. "There was a little burning sensation afterwards, but I felt very happy and nothing else." REUTERS/Aly Song

Professional body artist Wei Yilaien pierces a metal hook through July's skin as they prepare for a body suspension at a bar in Shanghai. "During the process, I felt some pain, which didn't last long," July said. "There was a little burning sensation afterwards, but I felt very happy and nothing else." REUTERS/Aly Song
July waits to be suspended from hooks pierced through her skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

July waits to be suspended from hooks pierced through her skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. Liu said his first experience hanging from hooks thrust into his skin was three years ago. It was a hasty decision made on a night when Liu was drunk, he said, but he now takes up the challenge once a year. "The process is very calming, as if I had separated from the world and entered a different space altogether which was wonderful and unreal," Liu said. However, he admitted it comes with a price. "After the suspension, it felt painful. Very painful," Liu said. REUTERS/Aly Song

Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. Liu said his first experience hanging from hooks thrust into his skin was three years ago. It was a hasty decision made on a night when Liu was drunk, he said, but he now takes up the challenge once a year. "The process is very calming, as if I had separated from the world and entered a different space altogether which was wonderful and unreal," Liu said. However, he admitted it comes with a price. "After the suspension, it felt painful. Very painful," Liu said. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Angus Shen is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. "The surge of adrenaline caused by the pain in the process can be surprisingly calming," said 23-year-old Angus Shen, who was suspended upside down from hooks in his legs. REUTERS/Aly Song

Spectators watch as Angus Shen is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. "The surge of adrenaline caused by the pain in the process can be surprisingly calming," said 23-year-old Angus Shen, who was suspended upside down from hooks in his legs. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hooks used by professional body artist Wei Yilaien for body suspension are seen inside a pouch at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Hooks used by professional body artist Wei Yilaien for body suspension are seen inside a pouch at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Angus Shen is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. Censorship has been tightening in China in recent years, and a once-thriving performance art scene has been driven underground. Wei has staged an annual extreme piercing show in Shanghai since 2016, and says it is becoming more accepted by audiences. Asked if she had faced resistance in China to her art, Wei said: "Nothing can stop me from doing what I want." REUTERS/Aly Song

Angus Shen is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. Censorship has been tightening in China in recent years, and a once-thriving performance art scene has been driven underground. Wei has staged an annual extreme piercing show in Shanghai since 2016, and says it is becoming more accepted by audiences. Asked if she had faced resistance in China to her art, Wei said: "Nothing can stop me from doing what I want." REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
July and her boyfriend Jason Schaller kiss as they wait to be suspended from hooks pierced through their skins by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

July and her boyfriend Jason Schaller kiss as they wait to be suspended from hooks pierced through their skins by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Angus Shen is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Spectators watch as Angus Shen is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Angus Shen, with hooks pierced on his legs, prepares to be suspended by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Angus Shen, with hooks pierced on his legs, prepares to be suspended by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Angus Shen prepares to be suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Angus Shen prepares to be suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by the professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by the professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Viktor Liu waits to be suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Spectators watch as Viktor Liu waits to be suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as professional body artist Wei Yilaien and her assistants prepare Viktor Liu for body suspension at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Spectators watch as professional body artist Wei Yilaien and her assistants prepare Viktor Liu for body suspension at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Professional body artist Wei Yilaien applies a patch on July's back after she was suspended from hooks pierced through her skin at a bar in Shanghai8. REUTERS/Aly Song

Professional body artist Wei Yilaien applies a patch on July's back after she was suspended from hooks pierced through her skin at a bar in Shanghai8. REUTERS/Aly Song
