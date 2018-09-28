Hooked on body suspension in China
July gestures next to her boyfriend Jason Schaller while they are suspended from hooks pierced through their skins by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai, China September 16, 2018. "I like being unique and I don't like doing...more
Professional body artist Wei Yilaien pierces a metal hook through July's skin as they prepare for a body suspension at a bar in Shanghai. "During the process, I felt some pain, which didn't last long," July said. "There was a little burning sensation...more
July waits to be suspended from hooks pierced through her skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. Liu said his first experience hanging from hooks thrust into his skin was three years ago. It was a hasty...more
Spectators watch as Angus Shen is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. "The surge of adrenaline caused by the pain in the process can be surprisingly calming," said 23-year-old...more
Hooks used by professional body artist Wei Yilaien for body suspension are seen inside a pouch at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Angus Shen is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. Censorship has been tightening in China in recent years, and a once-thriving performance art scene has been driven...more
Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
July and her boyfriend Jason Schaller kiss as they wait to be suspended from hooks pierced through their skins by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Angus Shen is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Angus Shen, with hooks pierced on his legs, prepares to be suspended by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Angus Shen prepares to be suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by the professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as Viktor Liu waits to be suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spectators watch as professional body artist Wei Yilaien and her assistants prepare Viktor Liu for body suspension at a bar in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Professional body artist Wei Yilaien applies a patch on July's back after she was suspended from hooks pierced through her skin at a bar in Shanghai8. REUTERS/Aly Song
