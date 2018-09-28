Hooked on body suspension in China

Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. Liu said his first experience hanging from hooks thrust into his skin was three years ago. It was a hasty...more

Spectators watch as Viktor Liu is suspended from hooks pierced through his skin by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. Liu said his first experience hanging from hooks thrust into his skin was three years ago. It was a hasty decision made on a night when Liu was drunk, he said, but he now takes up the challenge once a year. "The process is very calming, as if I had separated from the world and entered a different space altogether which was wonderful and unreal," Liu said. However, he admitted it comes with a price. "After the suspension, it felt painful. Very painful," Liu said. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close