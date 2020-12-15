Hope and despair: U.S. COVID deaths surge as vaccine rollout begins
Healthcare personnel perform CPR on a patient inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A patient who died lays in a body bag inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Registered nurse La Tanya Forbes talks with nurse Cheryl Birmingham after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida, December 14. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Dr. Warren Gavin visits Mary Hayes, a patient being treated for the coronavirus, as IU Health, University Hospital prepares for distribution of the Pfizer vaccine in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 14. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Richard Guarino, BMC Supply Chain Operations Associate Director, delivers Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to the pharmacy at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 14. Jessica Rinaldi/POOL via REUTERS
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14. Mark...more
Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert receives an injection of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14. John Maniaci/UW Health
Gabriel Cervera watches a patient's heart rate drop while working inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The casket for Florence Bolton, a coronavirus positive patient who died on November 2nd at Roseland Community Hospital, is moved after her funeral at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, December 9. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the media are seen as Dr Yves Duroseau from Lennox Hill Hospital is inoculated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by Dr Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14....more
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers and scanned at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13. Michael Clevenger/Pool
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13. Michael Clevenger/Pool
UPS employees move one of two shipping containers of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on ramp at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13. Michael Clevenger/Pool
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. Morry Gash/Pool
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Vaccination record cards are prepared for distribution as healthcare workers take part in a rehearsal for the administration of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, December 11. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Alan Murcia comforts his wife, Corina Murcia, inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Theresa Ogunjimi, a registered nurse, rests for a moment inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, stands while wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus before cleaning on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman opens the door of a special freezer that will hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman displays a special glove that is needed to handle the Pfizer vaccine when removed from a freezer unit at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bruce Shackleford, a coronavirus positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
