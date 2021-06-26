Edition:
International
Pictures | Sat Jun 26, 2021 | 2:44pm EDT

Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building

A woman looks at flowers and pictures of missing people hanging on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A couple at the beach reacts near the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A woman hangs flowers on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Flowers and a note hang on the fence at a memorial site on 93rd Street and Byron Avenue created by neighbors of a partially collapsed building as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Flowers and name tags hang on the fence at a memorial site on 93rd Street and Byron Avenue created by neighbors of a partially collapsed building as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Zulema Perez prays in front of the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A man hangs up signs of missing residents from the partial collapse in Surfside where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Flowers and items hang on the fence at a memorial site on 93rd Street and Byron Avenue created by neighbors of a partially collapsed building as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Leo Soto lights a candle at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Pictures of missing people are seen hanging on a fence at a memorial on Harding Avenue as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
People hang up signs of missing residents from the partial collapse in Surfside where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
People react in front of the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Pictures of missing people are seen hanging on a fence at a memorial on Harding Avenue as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A memorial is seen on Harding Avenue, one block west of the partially collapsed building, as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Pictures of missing people and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Pictures of missing people and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Pictures of missing people and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Flowers hang on the fence at a memorial site on 93rd Street and Byron Avenue created by neighbors of a partially collapsed building as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
People look at flowers and pictures of missing people hanging on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A woman reacts as she watches the Community members convene a block west of where the partially collapsed building in Surfside as rescue continue their search for victims the day after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
