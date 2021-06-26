Hopes dim for missing people in collapsed Miami building
A woman looks at flowers and pictures of missing people hanging on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida,...more
A couple at the beach reacts near the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman hangs flowers on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Flowers and a note hang on the fence at a memorial site on 93rd Street and Byron Avenue created by neighbors of a partially collapsed building as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26....more
Flowers and name tags hang on the fence at a memorial site on 93rd Street and Byron Avenue created by neighbors of a partially collapsed building as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June...more
Zulema Perez prays in front of the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A man hangs up signs of missing residents from the partial collapse in Surfside where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Flowers and items hang on the fence at a memorial site on 93rd Street and Byron Avenue created by neighbors of a partially collapsed building as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26....more
Leo Soto lights a candle at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Pictures of missing people are seen hanging on a fence at a memorial on Harding Avenue as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria...more
People hang up signs of missing residents from the partial collapse in Surfside where the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People react in front of the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Pictures of missing people are seen hanging on a fence at a memorial on Harding Avenue as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Maria...more
A memorial is seen on Harding Avenue, one block west of the partially collapsed building, as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims the day after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25....more
Pictures of missing people and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26....more
Pictures of missing people and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26....more
Pictures of missing people and flowers hang on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25....more
Flowers hang on the fence at a memorial site on 93rd Street and Byron Avenue created by neighbors of a partially collapsed building as the rescue personnel continue their search for victims in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26....more
People look at flowers and pictures of missing people hanging on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida,...more
A woman reacts as she watches the Community members convene a block west of where the partially collapsed building in Surfside as rescue continue their search for victims the day after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach,...more
Next Slideshows
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Rescue crews near Miami searched through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront apartment tower.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years, six months on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was...
Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border
Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, aiming to counter claims from Republicans she has been slow to visit the region as part...
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.
MORE IN PICTURES
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Rescue crews near Miami searched through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront apartment tower.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years, six months for George Floyd's murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years, six months on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was widely seen as a watershed moment in the history of U.S. policing.
Vice President Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border
Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, aiming to counter claims from Republicans she has been slow to visit the region as part of her role addressing the root causes of immigration.
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.
Super Strawberry Moon lights up night sky
The first full week of summer features the rise of the Super Strawberry Moon.
Hong Kong residents snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Hong Kong residents rushed in the early hours of Thursday to snap up copies of the final edition of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which was forced to close after 26 years after becoming the target of a national security crackdown.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside Canada's residential school system
A look inside Canada's residential school system after an indigenous group in Saskatchewan said it had found the unmarked graves of 751 people, just weeks after a similar discovery rocked the country.
Indonesia's COVID toll mounts
The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.