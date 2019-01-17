Horses purified by fire
A man points a phone to himself riding a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2019. Over 120 horses and their riders jumped through bonfires in a purification...more
A man rides a horse through flames. The nighttime celebration takes place every January 16, on the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, which celebrates Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man rides a horse through flames. The smoke and flames are meant to purify the animals for the coming year. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People grill meat after the annual "Luminarias" celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman rides a horse through flames. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Riders wait for the start of the "Luminarias" celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A rider prepares her horse before the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man feeds a bonfire. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Riders share a bottle at the start of the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A rider goes through flames. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A horse's mane is braided in preparation. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man rides a horse through flames. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Riders prepare to take part in the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Riders take part in the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man rides a horse through flames. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Steam is seen near a horse. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Riders take part in the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Los Angeles teachers on strike
The Los Angeles school district is the second-largest U.S. school system, comprising some 640,000 students across around 900 campuses.
Kiss a Ginger Day
Irish redheads mark "Kiss a Ginger Day" and celebrate beating the bullies on January 12 in Dublin.
Smashing away the stress
Beijingers vent their stress in an "anger room" filled with electronics, mannequins, bottles and furniture.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Dakar Rally
The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.
New migrant caravan forms in Central America
Hundreds of migrants from Honduras and El Salvador begin the long trek north, part of a new U.S.-bound caravan that hopes to succeed even as a previous wave of Central Americans were unable to quickly enter the United States.
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 26th day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Massive circle of ice spins in Maine river
A perfectly circular ice floe in Maine's Presumpscot River has attracted international attention.
Detroit Auto Show
Highlights from the 2019 North American International Auto Show.
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Gunmen attack Kenyan hotel compound
Gunmen blasted their way into a hotel and office complex in Nairobi, killing at least 14 people and sending workers diving under desks from an attack claimed by Somali Islamist group al Shabaab.
Zimbabwe police crack down on protests
Following two days of protests against fuel price hikes, residents say soldiers and police were patrolling Harare townships and attacking some people in their homes, a tactic used by Robert Mugabe's security services during his near four-decade rule.
Fast food feast at the White House
President Trump lays out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown: silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter pounders and the red-and-white burger wrappers of Wendy's for visiting college football champions Clemson Tigers.