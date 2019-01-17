Edition:
Horses purified by fire

A man points a phone to himself riding a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2019. Over 120 horses and their riders jumped through bonfires in a purification ceremony as revelers danced and drank in a village northwest of Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A man rides a horse through flames. The nighttime celebration takes place every January 16, on the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, which celebrates Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man rides a horse through flames. The smoke and flames are meant to purify the animals for the coming year. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People grill meat after the annual "Luminarias" celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman rides a horse through flames. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Riders wait for the start of the "Luminarias" celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A rider prepares her horse before the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man feeds a bonfire. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Riders share a bottle at the start of the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A rider goes through flames. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A horse's mane is braided in preparation. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man rides a horse through flames. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Riders prepare to take part in the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Riders take part in the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man rides a horse through flames. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Steam is seen near a horse. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Riders take part in the celebration. REUTERS/Susana Vera

