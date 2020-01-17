Edition:
Horses purified by fire

A rider goes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Riders wait for the start of the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A rider goes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Riders wait for the start of the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Riders go through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
People grill meat after the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A rider goes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Riders wait for the start of the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A rider goes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Riders wait for the start of the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Riders go through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A rider goes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Riders wait for the start of the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A rider goes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
