Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 31, 2017 | 7:45pm EDT

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 19
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
2 / 19
A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 19
Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 19
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 19
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 19
Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
9 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 19
Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 19
A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
12 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 19
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 19
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 19
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 19
Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
18 / 19
Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

Next Slideshows

Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

Performers at the international airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain.

Jul 31 2017
Painted bodies

Painted bodies

Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

Jul 31 2017
The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Jul 28 2017
Chinese opera revisits Long March

Chinese opera revisits Long March

An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese...

Jul 27 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast