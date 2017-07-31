Hot air balloons over Italy
Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
