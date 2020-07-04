Hot dog champions
Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest before going on to consume a world record 75 hot dogs in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Miki Sudo competes in a socially distanced women's leg of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest going on to win with a women's world record 48.5 hot dogs consumed in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Joey Chestnut competes separated by plexiglass for social distancing in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Miki Sudocompetes in a socially distanced women's leg of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut reacts after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest separated by plexiglass in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut competes separated by plexiglass in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut poses after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Men's champion Joey Chestnut and women's champion Miki Sudo pose together in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut poses after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
