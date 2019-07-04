Edition:
Thu Jul 4, 2019

Hot dog champions of Coney Island

Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
People attend the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
People attend the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Joey Chestnut reacts after wining the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Joey Chestnut celebrates after wining the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
George Shea speaks to the crowd during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
People attend the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Miki Sudo competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Women compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Miki Sudo competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
