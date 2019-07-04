Hot dog champions of Coney Island
Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Joey Chestnut reacts after wining the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Joey Chestnut celebrates after wining the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
George Shea speaks to the crowd during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Miki Sudo competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Miki Sudo competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Miki Sudo celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Journey of the migrant child
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United...
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0
A long-range strike from Jackie Groenen sent the Netherlands into their first ever women's World Cup final as they edged Sweden 1-0 after extra time in their...
Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center
At least 44 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in an air strike on a migrant detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the U.N. mission to the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Heat wave bakes Europe
Europe sweltered in record-breaking temperatures, as scientists said man-made climate change probably added 4C to the thermometer.
America celebrates the Fourth of July
America celebrates its 243rd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.
Journey of the migrant child
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0
A long-range strike from Jackie Groenen sent the Netherlands into their first ever women's World Cup final as they edged Sweden 1-0 after extra time in their semi-final on Wednesday.
Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center
At least 44 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in an air strike on a migrant detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the U.N. mission to the country said.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Battle to become UK prime minister
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.