Hot dog champions of New York
Joey Chestnut competes during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Michelle Lesco competes in the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut eats a record 76th hot dogs during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Plates of hot dogs are seen at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gideon Oji competes during the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as hot dogs drink beer in the stands at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees react as Joey Chestnut arrives to compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Michelle Lesco celebrates after winning the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut is introduced ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person dressed as a hot dog greets attendees at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joey Chestnut is greeted after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest with a record 76 hot dogs at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Michelle Lesco celebrates after winning the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person wears U.S. regalia to celebrate Independence Day at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People cheer ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held on Independence Day at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial as crews prepare to demolish the remains of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium ahead of the possible...
Desperate search for survivors in Surfside
Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's...
U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest
The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning...
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan
Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial as crews prepare to demolish the remains of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Desperate search for survivors in Surfside
Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.
U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest
The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to expel it from its territorial waters near Crimea.
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan
Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.
Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history
Multiple cities scrapped Canada Day celebrations after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools sparked a reckoning with the country's colonial past.
Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty
Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities to protest against the country's withdrawal from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies.
Biden mourns with Florida families after condo collapse
President Joe Biden pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in last week's Florida condominium collapse after the search-and-rescue operation was suspended due to safety concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Security tight in Hong Kong on handover anniversary
Police deployed in the streets of Hong Kong in large numbers to prevent protests on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule.