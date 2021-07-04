Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Jul 4, 2021 | 4:17pm EDT

Hot dog champions of New York

Joey Chestnut competes during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut competes during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Joey Chestnut competes during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York City, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 17
Michelle Lesco competes in the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michelle Lesco competes in the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Michelle Lesco competes in the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 17
Joey Chestnut eats a record 76th hot dogs during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut eats a record 76th hot dogs during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Joey Chestnut eats a record 76th hot dogs during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 17
Plates of hot dogs are seen at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Plates of hot dogs are seen at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Plates of hot dogs are seen at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 17
Gideon Oji competes during the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gideon Oji competes during the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Gideon Oji competes during the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 17
People dressed as hot dogs drink beer in the stands at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People dressed as hot dogs drink beer in the stands at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
People dressed as hot dogs drink beer in the stands at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 17
People compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
People compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 17
People compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
People compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 17
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 17
Attendees react as Joey Chestnut arrives to compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Attendees react as Joey Chestnut arrives to compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Attendees react as Joey Chestnut arrives to compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 17
Michelle Lesco celebrates after winning the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michelle Lesco celebrates after winning the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Michelle Lesco celebrates after winning the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 17
Joey Chestnut is introduced ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut is introduced ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Joey Chestnut is introduced ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 17
A person dressed as a hot dog greets attendees at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person dressed as a hot dog greets attendees at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A person dressed as a hot dog greets attendees at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 17
Joey Chestnut is greeted after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest with a record 76 hot dogs at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut is greeted after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest with a record 76 hot dogs at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Joey Chestnut is greeted after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest with a record 76 hot dogs at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 17
Michelle Lesco celebrates after winning the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michelle Lesco celebrates after winning the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Michelle Lesco celebrates after winning the Women's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 17
A person wears U.S. regalia to celebrate Independence Day at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person wears U.S. regalia to celebrate Independence Day at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A person wears U.S. regalia to celebrate Independence Day at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 17
People cheer ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held on Independence Day at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People cheer ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held on Independence Day at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
People cheer ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held on Independence Day at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building...

Next Slideshows

Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial as crews prepare to demolish the remains of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium ahead of the possible...

1:07pm EDT
Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's...

12:45pm EDT
U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest

U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest

The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning...

Jul 02 2021
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Jul 02 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial as crews prepare to demolish the remains of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.

U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest

U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest

The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to expel it from its territorial waters near Crimea.

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history

Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history

Multiple cities scrapped Canada Day celebrations after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools sparked a reckoning with the country's colonial past.

Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty

Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty

Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities to protest against the country's withdrawal from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies.

Biden mourns with Florida families after condo collapse

Biden mourns with Florida families after condo collapse

President Joe Biden pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in last week's Florida condominium collapse after the search-and-rescue operation was suspended due to safety concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Security tight in Hong Kong on handover anniversary

Security tight in Hong Kong on handover anniversary

Police deployed in the streets of Hong Kong in large numbers to prevent protests on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast