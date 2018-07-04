Hot dog wars
Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Competitive eater Miki Sudo, after eating 37 hot dogs, wins the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Competitive eater Michelle Lesco competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Spectators at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Max Suzuki competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Sonya Thomas competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A fan waits for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to begin. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Michelle Lesco competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A fan is checked by security. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Fans wait for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to begin. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut rests before the contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
A man dressed as ketchup. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
