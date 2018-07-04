Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 4, 2018 | 2:35pm EDT

Hot dog wars

Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
1 / 20
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
2 / 20
Competitive eater Miki Sudo, after eating 37 hot dogs, wins the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Competitive eater Miki Sudo, after eating 37 hot dogs, wins the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Competitive eater Miki Sudo, after eating 37 hot dogs, wins the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
3 / 20
Competitive eater Michelle Lesco competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Competitive eater Michelle Lesco competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Competitive eater Michelle Lesco competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
4 / 20
Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
5 / 20
Spectators at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Spectators at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Spectators at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
6 / 20
Max Suzuki competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Max Suzuki competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Max Suzuki competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
7 / 20
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
8 / 20
Sonya Thomas competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Sonya Thomas competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Sonya Thomas competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
9 / 20
Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
10 / 20
Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
11 / 20
Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
12 / 20
Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Spectators wait in line. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
13 / 20
A fan waits for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to begin. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

A fan waits for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to begin. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A fan waits for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to begin. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
14 / 20
Michelle Lesco competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Michelle Lesco competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Michelle Lesco competes. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
15 / 20
A fan is checked by security. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

A fan is checked by security. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A fan is checked by security. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
16 / 20
Competitive eater Miki Sudo, after eating 37 hot dogs, wins the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Competitive eater Miki Sudo, after eating 37 hot dogs, wins the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Competitive eater Miki Sudo, after eating 37 hot dogs, wins the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
17 / 20
Fans wait for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to begin. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Fans wait for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to begin. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Fans wait for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to begin. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
18 / 20
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut rests before the contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut rests before the contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut rests before the contest. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
19 / 20
A man dressed as ketchup. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

A man dressed as ketchup. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A man dressed as ketchup. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

Next Slideshows

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years amid a warming of relations since the Winter Olympics in the South and...

11:40am EDT
Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a...

9:25am EDT
England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England takes on Colombia in the World Cup.

Jul 03 2018
Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Jul 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates its 242nd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years amid a warming of relations since the Winter Olympics in the South and easing tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a cave, and hoping for a swift end to their harrowing 11-day ordeal.

East Coast heat wave

East Coast heat wave

A heat wave is blanketing the northeastern United States over the Fourth of July.

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England takes on Colombia in the World Cup.

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.

Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to recapture rebel-held southern Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast