House calls in the time of coronavirus

Home care nurse Flora Ajayi departs a home after visiting a client in Queens, New York City, April 22, 2020. Ajayi, 47, works alone on the next front line of the coronavirus pandemic. She is part of a network of New York home care nurses treating hundreds of patients who have been discharged from hospitals and sent home to recover from the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

