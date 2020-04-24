House calls in the time of coronavirus
A doctor in a protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at her home in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo,...more
Anna Edith Slepicka, who must stay at home, sits next to her dog Neo while waving to the nurse visiting her in Brussels, Belgium March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Doctors Marta Gravellone and Maeva Christophe prepare for a home visit in Oleggio, Italy, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Doctors Marta Gravellone and Maeva Christophe treat a patient at their home in Oleggio, Italy, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Doctors Marta Gravellone and Maeva Christophe treat a patient at their home in Oleggio, Italy, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Doctors Marta Gravellone and Maeva Christophe prepare for a home visit in Oleggio, Italy, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Hajar Atila, a Belgian home nurse, takes care of her patient Anna Edith Slepicka at her home in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A doctor in a protective suit is seen reflected in the rearview mirror of her car as she goes visiting patients suffering from the coronavirus disease at their homes in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo...more
Hajar Atila, a Belgian home nurse, takes care of her patient Anna Edith Slepicka at her home in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Home care nurse Flora Ajayi departs a home after visiting a client in Queens, New York City, April 22, 2020. Ajayi, 47, works alone on the next front line of the coronavirus pandemic. She is part of a network of New York home care nurses treating...more
Home care nurse Flora Ajayi uses hand sanitizer while donning personal protective equipment (PPE) she uses to protect herself and prevent cross-contamination while visiting a client in Queens, New York City, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Doctor Marta Gravellone treats a patient at their home in Oleggio, Italy, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Hajar Atila, a Belgian home nurse, takes care of her patient Marie Olenga Nkoy Ekodi at her home in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Doctor Maeva Christophe prepares for a home visit in Oleggio, Italy, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A doctor in a protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at her home in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Doctor Maeva Christophe, treats a patient at their home in Oleggio, Italy, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A doctor in protective suit visits the home of a person suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Home care nurse Flora Ajayi is helped by a client's husband as she departs from a home in Queens, New York City, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Home care nurse Flora Ajayi removes personal protective equipment (PPE) she uses to protect herself and prevent cross-contamination while visiting a client in Queens, New York City, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
