Wed Dec 18, 2019

House set to vote on Trump impeachment

Activists rally in support of the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A man holds a sign in support of President Donald Trump before an impeachment vote on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is interviewed in Statuary Hall prior to votes in the House of Representatives on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks before the House of Representatives meets to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A man wears a lapel pin reading "Impeach" as activists rally in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Activists rally in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Members of the news media work inside Statuary Hall prior to votes in the House of Representatives on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
