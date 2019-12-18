House set to vote on Trump impeachment
Activists rally in support of the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man holds a sign in support of President Donald Trump before an impeachment vote on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is interviewed in Statuary Hall prior to votes in the House of Representatives on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks before the House of Representatives meets to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man wears a lapel pin reading "Impeach" as activists rally in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Activists rally in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the news media work inside Statuary Hall prior to votes in the House of Representatives on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Inside an ICE processing center
Inside the Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma,...
One country, one picture, one year
Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside an ICE processing center
Inside the Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington.
One country, one picture, one year
Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from 2019.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Images of conflict around the world this past year.
India citizenship law protests
Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses on Monday after at least 100 people were wounded in weekend clashes with police at a major university in New Delhi.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere
The red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Hundreds of police mourn fallen New Jersey detective
Police turned out by the hundreds on to mourn a fallen comrade, a northern New Jersey detective who was the first of six people to die last week in a shooting rampage that authorities have labeled an act of domestic terrorism.