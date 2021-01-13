House votes to impeach Trump again
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington January 13, 2021....more
A Marine guards the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signaling that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a mask reading "Censored" as she walks to the House floor during debate on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A staff member moves Nancy Pelosi's lectern, as Democrats debate one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Leah Millis
National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protest sign reading "Impeach" is seen on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Laurie Arbeiter protests against President Donald Trump near the U.S. Capitol building. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to her office. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A member of the National Guard mounts guard near the U.S. Capitol building. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
National Guard members walk and take pictures as the House debates one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the House as she presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides as the House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection. House TV via REUTERS
A TV screen in the White House briefing room shows the House of Representatives impeaching President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Erin Scott
National Guard members sleep, before the House begins debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks to the media at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Leah Millis
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks during debate ahead of a House of Representatives vote on impeachment against President Donald Trump. House TV via REUTERS
An aide for Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) carries pizza to give to National Guard soldiers as he walks with Cuellar in a subway underneath the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
National Guard members rest and use their phones. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
