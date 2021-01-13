Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jan 13, 2021 | 6:13pm EST

House votes to impeach Trump again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington January 13, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 21
A Marine guards the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signaling that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A Marine guards the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signaling that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A Marine guards the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signaling that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
2 / 21
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a mask reading "Censored" as she walks to the House floor during debate on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a mask reading "Censored" as she walks to the House floor during debate on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a mask reading "Censored" as she walks to the House floor during debate on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst    
Close
3 / 21
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 21
A staff member moves Nancy Pelosi's lectern, as Democrats debate one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

A staff member moves Nancy Pelosi's lectern, as Democrats debate one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A staff member moves Nancy Pelosi's lectern, as Democrats debate one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
Close
5 / 21
National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 21
A protest sign reading "Impeach" is seen on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A protest sign reading "Impeach" is seen on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A protest sign reading "Impeach" is seen on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
7 / 21
Laurie Arbeiter protests against President Donald Trump near the U.S. Capitol building. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Laurie Arbeiter protests against President Donald Trump near the U.S. Capitol building.  REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Laurie Arbeiter protests against President Donald Trump near the U.S. Capitol building.  REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
8 / 21
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to her office. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to her office. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to her office. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 21
National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 21
A member of the National Guard mounts guard near the U.S. Capitol building. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

A member of the National Guard mounts guard near the U.S. Capitol building. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A member of the National Guard mounts guard near the U.S. Capitol building. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
11 / 21
National Guard members walk and take pictures as the House debates one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members walk and take pictures as the House debates one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members walk and take pictures as the House debates one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 21
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the House as she presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the House as she presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to members of the House as she presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 21
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides as the House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection. House TV via REUTERS

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides as the House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection. House TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides as the House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection. House TV via REUTERS
Close
14 / 21
A TV screen in the White House briefing room shows the House of Representatives impeaching President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A TV screen in the White House briefing room shows the House of Representatives impeaching President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A TV screen in the White House briefing room shows the House of Representatives impeaching President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
15 / 21
National Guard members sleep, before the House begins debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep, before the House begins debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep, before the House begins debating one article of impeachment. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 21
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks to the media at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks to the media at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks to the media at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
17 / 21
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks during debate ahead of a House of Representatives vote on impeachment against President Donald Trump. House TV via REUTERS

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks during debate ahead of a House of Representatives vote on impeachment against President Donald Trump. House TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks during debate ahead of a House of Representatives vote on impeachment against President Donald Trump. House TV via REUTERS
Close
18 / 21
An aide for Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) carries pizza to give to National Guard soldiers as he walks with Cuellar in a subway underneath the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An aide for Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) carries pizza to give to National Guard soldiers as he walks with Cuellar in a subway underneath the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
An aide for Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) carries pizza to give to National Guard soldiers as he walks with Cuellar in a subway underneath the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 21
National Guard members rest and use their phones. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members rest and use their phones. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members rest and use their phones. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 21
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
America in the age of Trump

America in the age of Trump

Next Slideshows

America in the age of Trump

America in the age of Trump

Migrant detentions, a devastating pandemic, a protest movement for racial justice and more scenes from a nation reshaped by Donald Trump's presidency.

2:40pm EST
U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

National Guard sleep in the U.S. Capitol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Trump.

10:56am EST
Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

9:08am EST
Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up on Wednesday

8:46am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

America in the age of Trump

America in the age of Trump

Migrant detentions, a devastating pandemic, a protest movement for racial justice and more scenes from a nation reshaped by Donald Trump's presidency.

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

National Guard sleep in the U.S. Capitol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Trump.

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up on Wednesday

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

President Trump emerges from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas.

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left five people dead.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Divers scoured the sea bed retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage after the Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast