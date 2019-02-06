House women wear white
Democratic female members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump said there are more women in Congress than ever before during his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 5,...more
Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin stands and applauds in front of them as President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union...more
Congressional Democratic women including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey react during President Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rep. Ilhan Omar takes selfies with other female members of the House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic women House members stand during a briefing with the media recognizing suffragettes before the State of Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives listen to President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez arrives with guest Ana Maria Archilla of New York, before President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Elizabeth Warren (L) talks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as she arrives to attend President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of Congress pose for a photo in the House Chamber before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with fellow Democratic members of Congress before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Mike Pence greets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Democratic members of Congress listen as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic legislators wore white to the State of the Union at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
