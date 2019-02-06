Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 6, 2019 | 12:05am EST

House women wear white

Democratic female members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump said there are more women in Congress than ever before during his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic female members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump said there are more women in Congress than ever before during his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 5,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Democratic female members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump said there are more women in Congress than ever before during his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 14
Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin stands and applauds in front of them as President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin stands and applauds in front of them as President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin stands and applauds in front of them as President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 14
Congressional Democratic women including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey react during President Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Congressional Democratic women including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey react during President Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Congressional Democratic women including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey react during President Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 14
Rep. Ilhan Omar takes selfies with other female members of the House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rep. Ilhan Omar takes selfies with other female members of the House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Rep. Ilhan Omar takes selfies with other female members of the House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 14
Democratic women House members stand during a briefing with the media recognizing suffragettes before the State of Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Democratic women House members stand during a briefing with the media recognizing suffragettes before the State of Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Democratic women House members stand during a briefing with the media recognizing suffragettes before the State of Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 14
Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives listen to President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives listen to President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Democratic women of the U.S. House of Representatives listen to President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 14
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez arrives with guest Ana Maria Archilla of New York, before President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez arrives with guest Ana Maria Archilla of New York, before President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez arrives with guest Ana Maria Archilla of New York, before President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 14
Senator Elizabeth Warren (L) talks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as she arrives to attend President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Elizabeth Warren (L) talks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as she arrives to attend President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren (L) talks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as she arrives to attend President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 14
President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 14
Members of Congress pose for a photo in the House Chamber before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Members of Congress pose for a photo in the House Chamber before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members of Congress pose for a photo in the House Chamber before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 14
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with fellow Democratic members of Congress before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with fellow Democratic members of Congress before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with fellow Democratic members of Congress before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 14
Vice President Mike Pence greets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Vice President Mike Pence greets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence greets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 14
Democratic members of Congress listen as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic members of Congress listen as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Democratic members of Congress listen as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 14
Democratic legislators wore white to the State of the Union at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Democratic legislators wore white to the State of the Union at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Democratic legislators wore white to the State of the Union at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Pelosi at the State of the Union

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Next Slideshows

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Speaker Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union Address.

Feb 05 2019
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Feb 05 2019
Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious...

Feb 05 2019
Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

The death toll from the failure of a tailings dam operated by miner Vale SA continues to rise.

Feb 05 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

State of the Union

State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Speaker Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union Address.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious dialogue.

Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

The death toll from the failure of a tailings dam operated by miner Vale SA continues to rise.

New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

The New England Patriots return to Boston for their Super Bowl victory parade.

Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Paris's oldest fencing club, created in 1886, tries to keep the sport's traditions alive.

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Contestants from all over the world brave the cold and the heat to take part in the European sauna marathon in Otepaa, Estonia.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast