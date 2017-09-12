Houston after Harvey

Isom Horace, 61, sits on the from porch of his north Houston apartment in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Although he still has to pay rent, Horace doesn't know where he will stay the night. He can't stay in his apartment because it is...more

Isom Horace, 61, sits on the from porch of his north Houston apartment in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Although he still has to pay rent, Horace doesn't know where he will stay the night. He can't stay in his apartment because it is so badly damaged and lined with mold and mildew. "It was like a river was running through the apartment...home sweet home," he said. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

