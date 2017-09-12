Edition:
Houston after Harvey

Mechanic Sebastian Ramirez pours new oil into a truck that was flooded by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Ramirez has worked on more than 100 flooded vehicles since the storm, but always tells the automobile owners that he can't guarantee how long the vehicle will run if he's able to fix the immediate problem. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
James Giles pauses for a moment as Do'nie Murphy gets a breath of fresh air as they clean out a Mexican restaurant that was completely immersed in water in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Kingwood, Houston, Texas. "We never thought it would come to this point," said Giles. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
From left, Kameron Smith, 4, Darius Smith, 9, and Deandre Green, 10, play with toys that they found in the piles of destroyed property at Crofton Place Apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. The children's apartment was destroyed by the flood waters. Picture taken September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Carlos Crane, 54, of Crane's Service Center, cleans a padlock so he can lock up tools after the shop was completely immersed in water in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. "Just cleaning and keep going, we take it one day at a time," he said. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Vainer Fredrick, 26, cleans out a convenience store that was completely immersed in water in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Kingwood, Houston. "I'm glad I'm working and making good money," said Fredrick. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Janice Young, 63, waits for FEMA outside of her Crofton Place Apartment, north Houston, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. "I lost everything I got, I thank God I didn't loose my life," she said. Picture taken September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Kalacedtra Smith, eight months pregnant, is joined by her son Kameron Smith, 9, as she rests for a moment after inspecting the water damage in her Crofton Place Apartment in north Houston during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Jacob Chaisson, 9, and his brother Joseph Chaisson, 10, play with items that they found in the piles of destroyed property at Crofton Place Apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Isom Horace, 61, sits on the from porch of his north Houston apartment in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Although he still has to pay rent, Horace doesn't know where he will stay the night. He can't stay in his apartment because it is so badly damaged and lined with mold and mildew. "It was like a river was running through the apartment...home sweet home," he said. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
Ginger Benfield works to save family photos in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in west Houston. "Memories are the hardest thing, but at least they are in your heart," said Benfield. Benfield's home flooded after controlled releases from Addicks Reservoir and neighboring Barker reservoir. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Joderrica Cornealius, 18, reads to her cousin, Elizabeth Thomas, 2, in a FEMA provided hotel room in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Cornealius' home didn't flood, but she came to the hotel to show support to her family members who lost everything in the flood. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Pamela Shaffer photographs a portrait from her 1984 wedding in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in west Houston. "It's hard to let go of these things, just pack stuff up and hope for the best," said Pamela. Shaffer's home flooded after controlled releases from Addicks Reservoir and neighboring Barker reservoir. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Coby Cochran, plays peek-a-boo with her daughter, Melanie Thomas, 7, outside their FEMA provided hotel room in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. "I'm a single mom and it's hard losing everything, but God is going to take care of us no matter what. Just live and love," said Cochran. "Momma I'm happy as long as we're together," said Melanie Thomas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Vera Hsiung cleans off her husband, Elliot Wu's, neck and face as they clean out their home which was flooded with water for twelve days in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in west Houston. "We're really worried about contacting disease from exposure to mold," said Hsiung. Their home flooded after controlled releases from Addicks Reservoir and neighboring Barker reservoir. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A pile of destroyed property surrounds a pillow with the word "Hope" inscribed on it in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in west Houston. This neighborhood flooded after controlled releases from Addicks Reservoir and neighboring Barker reservoir. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Savannah Shaffer (L) hugs her mother Pamela Shaffer after finding a pair of boots that weren't damaged by the flooding in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in west Houston. "We celebrate every victory," said Pamela. The Shaffer's home flooded after controlled releases from Addicks Reservoir and neighboring Barker reservoir. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Jon Shaffer salvages what he can from his home, which was flooded for twelve days, in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in west Houston. Shaffer's home flooded after controlled releases from Addicks Reservoir and neighboring Barker reservoir. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Francile Lovings, 52, sits on her front porch to avoid the odor of mold and mildew in her home during the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Acres Homes, Houston, Texas. Lovings, who is waiting for assistance from FEMA, is still sleeping in the home although it doesn't have electricity and the mold gets worst everyday. "I'm just praying and hoping I can survive until I get out of this situation," said Lovings. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Cynthia Cochran plays with her granddaughter Elizabeth Thomas, 2, as her husband Edward Stanton sits by the window in their FEMA provided hotel room in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Cochran, who lost all of her belongings in the flood said, "This is just another stumbling block. I don't know how I'm going to step over it, but I'm going to step." REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Dameon Horton, (L) and his father Paul Horton grill ribs outside their FEMA provided hotel room in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Talking about the the flooding, Paul said, "I didn't know what to do, but I couldn't crack under pressure, I got kids, I had to go into survival mode. Texas is strong, for real, we gonna get ourselves together and get back to work." REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Elizabeth Thomas, 2, watches videos on her mother's phone outside their FEMA provided hotel room in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Thomas' family lost all of their belongings in the flood and are living in a hotel room temporarily. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Mike Taylor, 59, drains water from the gas line in his car in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Acres Homes, Houston, Texas. "I got it bad, I'm so hot and tired," said Taylor. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Coby Cochran, and her daughter Elizabeth Thomas, 2, receive a visit in their FEMA provided hotel room from family member, Joderrica Cornealius, in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. "I'm a single mom and it's hard losing everything, but God is going to take care of us no matter what. Just live and love," said Cochran. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Quincy Smith, 59, is seen inside his bathroom during the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Acres Homes, Houston, Texas. Smith and his wife are still sleeping in the home although it doesn't have electricity and the mold gets worse everyday. "It's rough trying to live day by day, especially when you don't have any money, we're just trying to make it through until FEMA comes," said Smith. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Coby Cochran, (L) and her daughters Elizabeth Thomas, 2, and Melanie Thomas, 7, receive a visit in their FEMA provided hotel room from family members in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Melanie Thomas, 7, wears a donated dress and shoes at the Sunday service at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Her family lost all of their belongings in the flood and are living at a hotel with the assistance of FEMA. "Momma I'm happy as long as we're together," said Thomas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Evelyn Teague, 88, heads home after Sunday service at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Although no water came into Teague's home parts of her ceiling caved in. "God's taking care of me," said Teague. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Damaged property is piled up on the streets as mechanic, Sebastian Ramirez, prepares to put new oil into a truck that was flooded by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Coby Cochran, tries to figure out how to get her daughter, Melanie Thomas, 7, to school in the morning as they spend time outside their FEMA provided hotel room in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Paris Thomas, 3, thumbs through the Bible as she attends Sunday service at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church with her sister Elizabeth Thomas, 2, and mother, Coby Cochran, in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
