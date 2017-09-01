Houston under water
A family that wanted to remain anonymous moves belongings from their home in Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Evacuees take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A series of bricks placed by a homeowner shows the progression of floodwaters in his driveway in Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Residents wade with their belongings through flood waters in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A homeowner tries to remove the letter "C" spray painted on his garage to mark it unoccupied in northwestern Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A family puts their belongings on their dining room table to keep them above floodwaters in Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A dog is seen waiting for his owner as they take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An evacuee at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Nguyen family return to their home for the first time since Harvey floodwaters arrived in Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A rescue boat evacuates people from the rising waters of Buffalo Bayouin a neighborhood west of Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pete Schroeter surveys his flooded garage for the first time after his house was surrounded by Harvey floodwaters in north western Houston, Texas, U.S., August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A rescue boat evacuates people from the rising water of Buffalo Bayou in a neighborhood west of Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jonathan Evans floats his possessions on a paddle board with Stacey Brown (C) and Amanda Smith pushing floating tubs of theirs in northwestern Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A boat looks for evacuees past businesses left flooded along Highway 6 in West Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Houston Police vehicle drives along a flooded street in the rising water of Buffalo Bayou in a neighborhood west of Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A volunteer searches for evacuees through flood waters in Northwest Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People ride a boat though flood water after being evacuated in a neighborhood west of Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Volunteers with boats wait to evacuate victims stuck in floodwaters in western Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People unload belongings and dogs to cross a bridge to evacuate in a neighborhood west of Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People wait to get into one of the few open grocery stores in Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sunlight breaks through storm clouds as a helicopter hovers above the Houston skyline. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People ride a watercraft though flood water after being evacuated west of Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A military helicopter and personnel rescue a stranded resident in east Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man is evacuated from the floodwaters in Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Residents are rescued by boat in east Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescue helicopters land on the Eastex Freeway in Houston. Texas Military Department/via REUTERS
A family is evacuated on an air mattress in Houston. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Residents wade through flood waters in Beaumont Place, Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Samaritans help push a boat with evacuees to high ground along Tidwell Road in east Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman holds her dog as she arrives to high ground after evacuating her home along Tidwell Road in east Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents use boats to evacuate flood waters along Tidwell Road in east Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Laquanta Edwards holds her one year old daughter Ladaja and nine-month-old son LaDarius after they arrived to high ground by boat along Tidwell Road in east Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man wades through floodwater in Houston. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A woman holds her child after arriving to high ground due along Tidwell Road in east Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A volunteer looks for people wanting to be evacuated in Dickinson. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Domenique Scales (C), wipes tears from her face after being rescued from the flood waters in Beaumont Place, Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Interstate highway 45 is submerged during widespread flooding in Houston. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Andrew Mitchell helps his neighbor Beverly Johnson onto a rescue boat in Beaumont Place, Houston. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as an elderly woman and her poodle use an air mattress to float above flood waters while waiting to be rescued from Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jesus Rodriguez rescues Gloria Garcia in Pearland, in the outskirts of Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Members of the Duong family walk through flood waters on the feeder road of Interstate 45 in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Texas National Guard soldiers aid residents in heavily flooded areas in Houston. Lt. Zachary West, 100th MPAD/Texas Military Department/via REUTERS
A Texas National Guard soldier carries a woman on his back as they conduct rescue operations in flooded areas around Houston. 1Lt. Zachary West, 100th MPAD/Texas Military Department/ via REUTERS
Evacuees are airlifted in a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after flooding inundated neighborhoods in Houston. U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Johanna Strickland/via REUTERS
A stranded motorist escapes floodwaters on Interstate 225 in Houston. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
