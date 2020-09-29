How COVID is changing the way we work

Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono, both of who are geisha, as Koiku wears a protective face mask to pose for a photograph, before working at a party where they will entertain, at luxury Japanese restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. Though the...more

Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono, both of who are geisha, as Koiku wears a protective face mask to pose for a photograph, before working at a party where they will entertain, at luxury Japanese restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. Though the number of geisha - famed for their witty conversation, beauty and skill at traditional arts - has been falling for years, geisha were without work for months due to Japan's state of emergency and now operate under awkward social distancing rules. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

