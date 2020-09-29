How COVID is changing the way we work
Jessy works on a client's manicure at Luxe Beauty nail salon, in Winnington, Britain July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at Woodbridge Center Mall that remains closed due to outbreak in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government-organized tour of the facility in Beijing, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A staff member, wearing a face mask, looks at a robot at the venue for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020....more
A cashier serves customer behind a makeshift plastic barrier at Garis supermarket in Toluca, Mexico March 28, 2020. REUTERS/ Henry Romero
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown in...more
Participants take part in a skill test for live-streaming sale during a training session at a clothing market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A woman stands under a cinema sign reading "Intermission" in Los Angeles, California, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Office lights are illuminated in a high rise building at dusk, as Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order continues in the Rosslyn section of Arlington, Virginia, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship match between Gremio and Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
French health workers attend a protest as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the French government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in Nice, France, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer, as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions allowing some businesses to reopen in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People wearing protective face masks walk past a cross road at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A wine industry worker wearing a face mask collects grapes in Samaniego, Rioja Alavesa, Spain, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West
Employees of Wingo Airlines wearing face shields and protective masks are seen inside an airplane at the El Dorado International Airport, in Bogota, Colombia August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A server carries mugs during a barrel tapping at a beer garden near Theresienwiese on the day Oktoberfest would have begun, in Munich, Germany, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Migrant workers from Mexico wear masks and practice social distancing during a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
A chambermaid sprays disinfectant to sanitize a room as she waits for the Barcelo hotel to reopen, during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, in Mexico City, Mexico June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations in Cape Town, South Africa, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A brothel worker enters a camper as she protests against the lockdown of their business due to the coronavirus in front of the federal state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia in Dusseldorf, Germany, August 27, 2020. The placard reads: "Open up the...more
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 23, 2020. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over...more
Filipino nurse April Glory hugs her son before leaving for the UK, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 20, 2020 after the government partially eased restrictions on health workers'...more
The Empire State Building is seen out the windows from the 54th floor of the 77-story One Vanderbilt office tower, the latest super-tall skyscraper to grace New York's iconic skyline, which is set to open while the coronavirus keeps the largest and...more
A man wearing a face mask travels inside a Delhi metro train, on the first day of the restart of their operations, in New Delhi, India, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Staff members applaud as people visit Huawei's new flagship store, as it officially opens in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Salon owner Marta Zaczkowska works at the "Waxing Specialist" beauty salon, as restrictions are eased in Battersea district, in London, Britain July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to connect to the web and keep an online erotic meeting with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself offering sexual services online after the...more
An employee wearing a protective mask and face shield walks inside a Railink train after the government eased restrictions in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Cheerleaders received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration. REUTERS/Rachel...more
A bartender wearing a face shield makes a cocktail at a nightclub in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A worker sprays disinfectant on equipment in a gym that reopened after some restrictions were lifted in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono, both of who are geisha, as Koiku wears a protective face mask to pose for a photograph, before working at a party where they will entertain, at luxury Japanese restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. Though the...more
A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers, after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Men have their hair cut at Savvas Barbers as it reopened in London, Britain July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Farmers load a truck with rotten lettuce heads at a farm during the nationwide quarantine in La Grita, Venezuela April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An employee sanitizes a tanning bed at Glo Sun Spa in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
An artist performs as screens show audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mobile dog groomer Vanessa Carlson washes a German shepherd named Agni in her Aussie pet mobile dog washing van as California begins easing quarantine restrictions for non-essential workers in San Diego, California, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers remove signage of the Gem Spa, an iconic East Village corner store open since the 1920s, whose owner says it had to close its shopfront due to falling revenue which was affected in part by recent shutdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus in...more
Fruit pickers harvest berries at a farm owned by Driscoll's, a California-based seller of berries, in Zapotlan el Grande, in Jalisco state, Mexico April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Servers in protective gear carry food at a restaurant that is testing servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in "quarantine greenhouses" in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the coronavirus has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Seattle City Council member Teresa Mosqueda tries to reach her phone while breastfeeding daughter Camila Valdes-Mosqueda as she attends a council meeting by phone due to a temporary work from home policy in Seattle, Washington, March 23, 2020....more
People swim at a swimming pool in the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A motorist arranges fruits and vegetables for sale next to her vehicle, as an alternative mobile grocery stall, along the highway following lockdown, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Workers are seen at a production line within the Shona Textiles Export Processing Zone (EPZ) as they make protective face masks and PPE in Athi River near Nairobi, Kenya April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Workers from Bangladesh, India and China look out of their balconies during food distribution at Punggol S-11 workers' dormitory, which was gazetted to be an isolation facility after it developed a cluster of coronavirus cases, in Singapore April 6,...more
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
