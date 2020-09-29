Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 28, 2020 | 9:41pm EDT

How COVID is changing the way we work

Jessy works on a client's manicure at Luxe Beauty nail salon, in Winnington, Britain July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Jessy works on a client's manicure at Luxe Beauty nail salon, in Winnington, Britain July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Jessy works on a client's manicure at Luxe Beauty nail salon, in Winnington, Britain July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Close
1 / 50
A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at Woodbridge Center Mall that remains closed due to outbreak in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at Woodbridge Center Mall that remains closed due to outbreak in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at Woodbridge Center Mall that remains closed due to outbreak in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 50
Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government-organized tour of the facility in Beijing, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government-organized tour of the facility in Beijing, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. during a government-organized tour of the facility in Beijing, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 50
A staff member, wearing a face mask, looks at a robot at the venue for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A staff member, wearing a face mask, looks at a robot at the venue for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
A staff member, wearing a face mask, looks at a robot at the venue for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 50
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
5 / 50
A cashier serves customer behind a makeshift plastic barrier at Garis supermarket in Toluca, Mexico March 28, 2020. REUTERS/ Henry Romero

A cashier serves customer behind a makeshift plastic barrier at Garis supermarket in Toluca, Mexico March 28, 2020. REUTERS/ Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A cashier serves customer behind a makeshift plastic barrier at Garis supermarket in Toluca, Mexico March 28, 2020. REUTERS/ Henry Romero
Close
6 / 50
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown in...more

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
7 / 50
Participants take part in a skill test for live-streaming sale during a training session at a clothing market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Participants take part in a skill test for live-streaming sale during a training session at a clothing market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Participants take part in a skill test for live-streaming sale during a training session at a clothing market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
8 / 50
A woman stands under a cinema sign reading "Intermission" in Los Angeles, California, May 14, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman stands under a cinema sign reading "Intermission" in Los Angeles, California, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A woman stands under a cinema sign reading "Intermission" in Los Angeles, California, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 50
Office lights are illuminated in a high rise building at dusk, as Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order continues in the Rosslyn section of Arlington, Virginia, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Office lights are illuminated in a high rise building at dusk, as Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order continues in the Rosslyn section of Arlington, Virginia, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Office lights are illuminated in a high rise building at dusk, as Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order continues in the Rosslyn section of Arlington, Virginia, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
10 / 50
Staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship match between Gremio and Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship match between Gremio and Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) inside the stadium before the Brasileiro Championship match between Gremio and Fortaleza in Porto Alegre, Brazil, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Close
11 / 50
French health workers attend a protest as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the French government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in Nice, France, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French health workers attend a protest as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the French government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in Nice, France, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
French health workers attend a protest as part of a nationwide day of actions to urge the French government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in Nice, France, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 50
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer, as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions allowing some businesses to reopen in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer, as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions allowing some businesses to reopen in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer, as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions allowing some businesses to reopen in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
13 / 50
People wearing protective face masks walk past a cross road at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp; &nbsp;

People wearing protective face masks walk past a cross road at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon    

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People wearing protective face masks walk past a cross road at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon    
Close
14 / 50
A wine industry worker wearing a face mask collects grapes in Samaniego, Rioja Alavesa, Spain, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

A wine industry worker wearing a face mask collects grapes in Samaniego, Rioja Alavesa, Spain, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A wine industry worker wearing a face mask collects grapes in Samaniego, Rioja Alavesa, Spain, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
15 / 50
Employees of Wingo Airlines wearing face shields and protective masks are seen inside an airplane at the El Dorado International Airport, in Bogota, Colombia August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Employees of Wingo Airlines wearing face shields and protective masks are seen inside an airplane at the El Dorado International Airport, in Bogota, Colombia August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Employees of Wingo Airlines wearing face shields and protective masks are seen inside an airplane at the El Dorado International Airport, in Bogota, Colombia August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
16 / 50
A server carries mugs during a barrel tapping at a beer garden near Theresienwiese on the day Oktoberfest would have begun, in Munich, Germany, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert &nbsp;

A server carries mugs during a barrel tapping at a beer garden near Theresienwiese on the day Oktoberfest would have begun, in Munich, Germany, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert  

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
A server carries mugs during a barrel tapping at a beer garden near Theresienwiese on the day Oktoberfest would have begun, in Munich, Germany, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert  
Close
17 / 50
Migrant workers from Mexico wear masks and practice social distancing during a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Migrant workers from Mexico wear masks and practice social distancing during a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada April 28, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Migrant workers from Mexico wear masks and practice social distancing during a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada April 28, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
18 / 50
A chambermaid sprays disinfectant to sanitize a room as she waits for the Barcelo hotel to reopen, during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, in Mexico City, Mexico June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A chambermaid sprays disinfectant to sanitize a room as she waits for the Barcelo hotel to reopen, during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, in Mexico City, Mexico June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A chambermaid sprays disinfectant to sanitize a room as she waits for the Barcelo hotel to reopen, during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, in Mexico City, Mexico June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
19 / 50
Striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations in Cape Town, South Africa, September 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations in Cape Town, South Africa, September 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Striking funeral workers carry a coffin during a protest over changes to a host of procedures and regulations in Cape Town, South Africa, September 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
20 / 50
A brothel worker enters a camper as she protests against the lockdown of their business due to the coronavirus in front of the federal state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia in Dusseldorf, Germany, August 27, 2020. The placard reads: "Open up the brothels now". REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A brothel worker enters a camper as she protests against the lockdown of their business due to the coronavirus in front of the federal state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia in Dusseldorf, Germany, August 27, 2020. The placard reads: "Open up the...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A brothel worker enters a camper as she protests against the lockdown of their business due to the coronavirus in front of the federal state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia in Dusseldorf, Germany, August 27, 2020. The placard reads: "Open up the brothels now". REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
21 / 50
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 23, 2020. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over the world delayed, downsized or cancelled their nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Aly Song

A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 23, 2020. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 23, 2020. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over the world delayed, downsized or cancelled their nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
22 / 50
Filipino nurse April Glory hugs her son before leaving for the UK, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 20, 2020 after the government partially eased restrictions on health workers' movements. Glory first left the Philippines when her son was a year and a half old. "My mother told me: Better to leave now because my child will not really remember,” she said. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Filipino nurse April Glory hugs her son before leaving for the UK, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 20, 2020 after the government partially eased restrictions on health workers'...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Filipino nurse April Glory hugs her son before leaving for the UK, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 20, 2020 after the government partially eased restrictions on health workers' movements. Glory first left the Philippines when her son was a year and a half old. "My mother told me: Better to leave now because my child will not really remember,” she said. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
23 / 50
The Empire State Building is seen out the windows from the 54th floor of the 77-story One Vanderbilt office tower, the latest super-tall skyscraper to grace New York's iconic skyline, which is set to open while the coronavirus keeps the largest and richest U.S. office market almost empty, in midtown Manhattan, New York City, New York, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Empire State Building is seen out the windows from the 54th floor of the 77-story One Vanderbilt office tower, the latest super-tall skyscraper to grace New York's iconic skyline, which is set to open while the coronavirus keeps the largest and...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
The Empire State Building is seen out the windows from the 54th floor of the 77-story One Vanderbilt office tower, the latest super-tall skyscraper to grace New York's iconic skyline, which is set to open while the coronavirus keeps the largest and richest U.S. office market almost empty, in midtown Manhattan, New York City, New York, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
24 / 50
A man wearing a face mask travels inside a Delhi metro train, on the first day of the restart of their operations, in New Delhi, India, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man wearing a face mask travels inside a Delhi metro train, on the first day of the restart of their operations, in New Delhi, India, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A man wearing a face mask travels inside a Delhi metro train, on the first day of the restart of their operations, in New Delhi, India, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 50
Staff members applaud as people visit Huawei's new flagship store, as it officially opens in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Staff members applaud as people visit Huawei's new flagship store, as it officially opens in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Staff members applaud as people visit Huawei's new flagship store, as it officially opens in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
26 / 50
Salon owner Marta Zaczkowska works at the "Waxing Specialist" beauty salon, as restrictions are eased in Battersea district, in London, Britain July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Salon owner Marta Zaczkowska works at the "Waxing Specialist" beauty salon, as restrictions are eased in Battersea district, in London, Britain July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Salon owner Marta Zaczkowska works at the "Waxing Specialist" beauty salon, as restrictions are eased in Battersea district, in London, Britain July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
27 / 50
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
28 / 50
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to connect to the web and keep an online erotic meeting with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself offering sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to connect to the web and keep an online erotic meeting with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself offering sexual services online after the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to connect to the web and keep an online erotic meeting with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself offering sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Close
29 / 50
An employee wearing a protective mask and face shield walks inside a Railink train after the government eased restrictions in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

An employee wearing a protective mask and face shield walks inside a Railink train after the government eased restrictions in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
An employee wearing a protective mask and face shield walks inside a Railink train after the government eased restrictions in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
30 / 50
Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Cheerleaders received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Cheerleaders received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration. REUTERS/Rachel...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Dancers interact with customers on the outside patio at Cheerleaders Gentlemen's Club in Gloucester City, New Jersey, July 17, 2020. Cheerleaders received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
31 / 50
A bartender wearing a face shield makes a cocktail at a nightclub in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A bartender wearing a face shield makes a cocktail at a nightclub in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
A bartender wearing a face shield makes a cocktail at a nightclub in Tokyo, Japan August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
32 / 50
A worker sprays disinfectant on equipment in a gym that reopened after some restrictions were lifted in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A worker sprays disinfectant on equipment in a gym that reopened after some restrictions were lifted in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A worker sprays disinfectant on equipment in a gym that reopened after some restrictions were lifted in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
33 / 50
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono, both of who are geisha, as Koiku wears a protective face mask to pose for a photograph, before working at a party where they will entertain, at luxury Japanese restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. Though the number of geisha - famed for their witty conversation, beauty and skill at traditional arts - has been falling for years, geisha were without work for months due to Japan's state of emergency and now operate under awkward social distancing rules. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono, both of who are geisha, as Koiku wears a protective face mask to pose for a photograph, before working at a party where they will entertain, at luxury Japanese restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. Though the...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono, both of who are geisha, as Koiku wears a protective face mask to pose for a photograph, before working at a party where they will entertain, at luxury Japanese restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. Though the number of geisha - famed for their witty conversation, beauty and skill at traditional arts - has been falling for years, geisha were without work for months due to Japan's state of emergency and now operate under awkward social distancing rules. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
34 / 50
A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers, after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers, after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A bus driver rest between trips to transport health workers, after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele postponed the second phase of economic reopening in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
35 / 50
Men have their hair cut at Savvas Barbers as it reopened in London, Britain July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Men have their hair cut at Savvas Barbers as it reopened in London, Britain July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Men have their hair cut at Savvas Barbers as it reopened in London, Britain July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
36 / 50
Farmers load a truck with rotten lettuce heads at a farm during the nationwide quarantine in La Grita, Venezuela April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Farmers load a truck with rotten lettuce heads at a farm during the nationwide quarantine in La Grita, Venezuela April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Farmers load a truck with rotten lettuce heads at a farm during the nationwide quarantine in La Grita, Venezuela April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
37 / 50
An employee sanitizes a tanning bed at Glo Sun Spa in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

An employee sanitizes a tanning bed at Glo Sun Spa in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
An employee sanitizes a tanning bed at Glo Sun Spa in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
38 / 50
An artist performs as screens show audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An artist performs as screens show audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
An artist performs as screens show audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
39 / 50
Mobile dog groomer Vanessa Carlson washes a German shepherd named Agni in her Aussie pet mobile dog washing van as California begins easing quarantine restrictions for non-essential workers in San Diego, California, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mobile dog groomer Vanessa Carlson washes a German shepherd named Agni in her Aussie pet mobile dog washing van as California begins easing quarantine restrictions for non-essential workers in San Diego, California, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Mobile dog groomer Vanessa Carlson washes a German shepherd named Agni in her Aussie pet mobile dog washing van as California begins easing quarantine restrictions for non-essential workers in San Diego, California, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
40 / 50
Workers remove signage of the Gem Spa, an iconic East Village corner store open since the 1920s, whose owner says it had to close its shopfront due to falling revenue which was affected in part by recent shutdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers remove signage of the Gem Spa, an iconic East Village corner store open since the 1920s, whose owner says it had to close its shopfront due to falling revenue which was affected in part by recent shutdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus in...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Workers remove signage of the Gem Spa, an iconic East Village corner store open since the 1920s, whose owner says it had to close its shopfront due to falling revenue which was affected in part by recent shutdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus in Manhattan, New York City, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
41 / 50
Fruit pickers harvest berries at a farm owned by Driscoll's, a California-based seller of berries, in Zapotlan el Grande, in Jalisco state, Mexico April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Fruit pickers harvest berries at a farm owned by Driscoll's, a California-based seller of berries, in Zapotlan el Grande, in Jalisco state, Mexico April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Fruit pickers harvest berries at a farm owned by Driscoll's, a California-based seller of berries, in Zapotlan el Grande, in Jalisco state, Mexico April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Close
42 / 50
Servers in protective gear carry food at a restaurant that is testing servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in "quarantine greenhouses" in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Servers in protective gear carry food at a restaurant that is testing servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in "quarantine greenhouses" in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Servers in protective gear carry food at a restaurant that is testing servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in "quarantine greenhouses" in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
43 / 50
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the coronavirus has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the coronavirus has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the coronavirus has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Close
44 / 50
Seattle City Council member Teresa Mosqueda tries to reach her phone while breastfeeding daughter Camila Valdes-Mosqueda as she attends a council meeting by phone due to a temporary work from home policy in Seattle, Washington, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle City Council member Teresa Mosqueda tries to reach her phone while breastfeeding daughter Camila Valdes-Mosqueda as she attends a council meeting by phone due to a temporary work from home policy in Seattle, Washington, March 23, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Seattle City Council member Teresa Mosqueda tries to reach her phone while breastfeeding daughter Camila Valdes-Mosqueda as she attends a council meeting by phone due to a temporary work from home policy in Seattle, Washington, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
45 / 50
People swim at a swimming pool in the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

People swim at a swimming pool in the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
People swim at a swimming pool in the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
46 / 50
A motorist arranges fruits and vegetables for sale next to her vehicle, as an alternative mobile grocery stall, along the highway following lockdown, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

A motorist arranges fruits and vegetables for sale next to her vehicle, as an alternative mobile grocery stall, along the highway following lockdown, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A motorist arranges fruits and vegetables for sale next to her vehicle, as an alternative mobile grocery stall, along the highway following lockdown, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Close
47 / 50
Workers are seen at a production line within the Shona Textiles Export Processing Zone (EPZ) as they make protective face masks and PPE in Athi River near Nairobi, Kenya April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Workers are seen at a production line within the Shona Textiles Export Processing Zone (EPZ) as they make protective face masks and PPE in Athi River near Nairobi, Kenya April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Workers are seen at a production line within the Shona Textiles Export Processing Zone (EPZ) as they make protective face masks and PPE in Athi River near Nairobi, Kenya April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Close
48 / 50
Workers from Bangladesh, India and China look out of their balconies during food distribution at Punggol S-11 workers' dormitory, which was gazetted to be an isolation facility after it developed a cluster of coronavirus cases, in Singapore April 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Edgar Su

Workers from Bangladesh, India and China look out of their balconies during food distribution at Punggol S-11 workers' dormitory, which was gazetted to be an isolation facility after it developed a cluster of coronavirus cases, in Singapore April 6,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Workers from Bangladesh, India and China look out of their balconies during food distribution at Punggol S-11 workers' dormitory, which was gazetted to be an isolation facility after it developed a cluster of coronavirus cases, in Singapore April 6, 2020.  REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
49 / 50
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Next Slideshows

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

8:54am EDT
Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders

Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders

Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep, in a once-in-a-decade ceremony that transforms them from Moran...

Sep 24 2020
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across...

Sep 22 2020
Jewish New Year

Jewish New Year

Jewish faithful celebrate Rosh Hashanah amid the coronavirus.

Sep 21 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

The global death toll from COVID-19 has reached a staggering one million fatalities.

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail amid the pandemic.

Wildfires in California's wine country

Wildfires in California's wine country

Wind-driven wildfires erupted in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country, midway through the traditional grape-harvesting period.

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Members of a feminist collective clash with police during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Louisville has become the latest flashpoint in U.S. protests against racism and police brutality after a grand jury decision cleared police of homicide charges in the fatal shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast