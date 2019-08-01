How each candidate performed in the second Democratic debate

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON, Tuesday: Self-help guru Williamson has been a long shot to win the Democratic nomination but her faithful following for her spiritual guidance books have helped her qualify for the debates. On Tuesday, she had one of the loudest applause lines when she pointed to the water crisis in the majority-black city of Flint, Michigan, an hour north of Detroit where the debate was taking place, to highlight racial and economic injustice. "I lived in Grosse Pointe. What happened in Flint would not have happened in Grosse Pointe," she said, referring to the affluent, majority-white area adjacent to Detroit. "Flint is just the tip of the iceberg ... We have communities, particularly communities of color and disadvantaged communities all over this country, who are suffering from environmental injustice." Like last month's debate performance, she again produced a viral moment when she warned of Trump's "dark psychic force." "If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days," she said. Williamson, who has one of the smallest campaigns and is spending nearly all the money she brings in from donors, will need to find a way to capitalize on the moment if she wants to qualify for the third debate in September in Houston. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

