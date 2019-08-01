How each candidate performed in the second Democratic debate
The second round of Democratic presidential primary debates laid bare sharp ideological divides as 20 White House hopefuls wrestled with a central question: Between centrist and progressive agendas, what is the best way to defeat Republican President...more
MICHAEL BENNET, Wednesday: The 2020 race has been an uphill climb for the U.S. senator from Colorado, who is largely unknown by the American public. But Bennet earned sustained applause from the Detroit theater crowd on Wednesday when he responded...more
JOE BIDEN, Wednesday: Biden did not come into Wednesday's debate necessarily having to win it - he remains the Democratic front-runner by far - but he could not afford another subpar performance like he suffered in the first round of debates in...more
CORY BOOKER, Wednesday: U.S. Senator Cory Booker, hovering at a disappointing 1 percent in polls, hoped he might find a breakout moment in attacking Joe Biden's long record on criminal justice. "Mr. Vice President has said that, since the 1970s,...more
STEVE BULLOCK, Tuesday: The Montana governor was a newbie to the debate stage, having entered the race too late to qualify for the first round. He quickly attempted to make an impression by labeling progressives' proposals as "wish-list economics."...more
PETE BUTTIGIEG, Tuesday: As he did in the first debate, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and fundraising dynamo showed a steadiness on stage and a good command of policy. He received one of the biggest ovations of the evening when he implored the...more
JULIAN CASTRO, Wednesday: Julian Castro, another rising Democratic star who has failed to attract more than 1 percent in opinion polls, landed a memorable zinger as he joined the "Kill Biden" crowd. "First of all, Mr. Vice President, it looks...more
BILL DE BLASIO, Wednesday: The mayor of New York City, with not much to lose as he trailed in opinion polls, forcefully embraced liberal causes and challenged his Democratic rivals to do the same if they want to beat Trump in 2020. "This has to...more
JOHN DELANEY, Tuesday: The first Democrat to declare a candidacy for president was unknown to most voters, but the former member of the U.S. House of Representatives finally landed time in the spotlight on Tuesday night. Given multiple chances to...more
TULSI GABBARD, Wednesday: The congresswoman from Hawaii is a war veteran on an anti-war crusade, but her biggest impact on the debate was a takedown of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris. Gabbard, who in 2017 met secretly with a suspected war criminal,...more
KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, Wednesday: Struggling to gain traction in the race, the U.S. senator from New York was looking for a chance on Wednesday night to burst into the party's top tier. She never found that opportunity but her thoughts on how to...more
KAMALA HARRIS, Wednesday: The California senator did not repeat the breakout debate performance of June that catapulted her to the top level of the Democratic field. Instead, she often found herself under a barrage of criticism from lesser-known...more
JOHN HICKENLOOPER, Tuesday: The former Colorado governor did not have the kind of breakout moment he needed to bolster his faltering campaign but still produced one of the night's best punch lines when he assailed Sanders over socialism. Asked by...more
JAY INSLEE, Wednesday: The governor of Washington state once again renewed his calls for a New Deal-style effort to address climate change, calling it the greatest threat facing the nation and the globe. "Middle-ground approaches are not enough...more
AMY KLOBUCHAR, Tuesday: Like many of the moderates with her on stage Tuesday night, Klobuchar kicked off the debate by signaling she would make the case for why a pragmatic, middle-of-the-road approach was better than progressive ideals, saying her...more
BETO O'ROURKE, Tuesday: Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke's performance again did little to boost a presidential campaign struggling to live up to the high expectations set by his surprisingly strong, although ultimately unsuccessful, quest...more
TIM RYAN, Tuesday: The moderate congressman from Ohio failed to secure a breakthrough in the debate and his most memorable moment may have been an admonishment of Sanders. "You don't have to yell," Ryan said after Sanders vigorously defended his...more
BERNIE SANDERS, Tuesday: After a somewhat quiet debate performance last month, the Vermont senator came back to his true form - unapologetic and irascible in the face of attacks from rivals trying to ding his progressive armor. Sanders, who has...more
ELIZABETH WARREN, Tuesday: Under attack from moderate rivals over her liberal policy positions, Warren swung back and accused her opponents of sounding like Republicans. As Delaney accused Sanders of trying to take private insurance away with his...more
MARIANNE WILLIAMSON, Tuesday: Self-help guru Williamson has been a long shot to win the Democratic nomination but her faithful following for her spiritual guidance books have helped her qualify for the debates. On Tuesday, she had one of the...more
ANDREW YANG, Wednesday: The businessman from New York leaned mostly on his plan to give citizens $1,000 a month to help recover from the severe loss of jobs due to automation. His answers were brief - he spoke for shortest time, according to a...more
Democratic 2020 candidates face off in second night of Detroit debates
The second half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Detroit, in the second round of debates in the 2020 nominating contest.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to...
Boris Johnson's first week as British PM
Images from Boris Johnson's first week as British Prime Minister.
