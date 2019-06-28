How each Democratic candidate performed in the debates

BETO O'ROURKE, Wednesday: Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke's debate performance did little to bolster a campaign struggling to live up to the high expectations on his entry to presidential race. His explanation of why his proposed health care reforms would not go so far as to replace private insurance plans drew an attack from Bill de Blasio. The other Texan in the race, Castro, called him out on immigration. Castro said O'Rourke should join him in support of repealing a federal statute that he said has criminalized border crossings to incarcerate immigrants and controversially separate children from their parents. O'Rourke, a supporter of comprehensive immigration reform, said his views were misrepresented in the exchange on Wednesday night. Yet the sparring hardly helped O'Rourke to restore the aura of rock-star cool that made him a sensation within the Democratic Party last year in his surprisingly strong bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas. His folksy campaign style transferred awkwardly to the formal debate stage and his decision to deliver some remarks in Spanish became a social media distraction as he tried to appeal to Latino voters. Asked a softball question about his climate change plan, he tried to explain his campaign philosophy. "You've got to bring everybody in to the decisions and the solutions to the challenges that we face," O'Rourke said. "That's why we're traveling everywhere, listening to everyone." REUTERS/Mike Segar

