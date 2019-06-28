How each Democratic candidate performed in the debates
After hearing from 20 candidates over four hours, Democrats completed their first round of presidential primary debates on Thursday. Before millions of television viewers on back-to-back nights, the 2020 White House hopefuls took aim at Republican...more
MICHAEL BENNET, Thursday: The Colorado senator (R) looked to his own family background to criticize the administration of Republican President Donald Trump for separating families seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico, days after squalid...more
JOE BIDEN, Thursday: The former vice president came into Miami as the consensus Democratic front-runner. He left looking a bit battered, bothered and bewildered. His long record in the Senate and as Barack Obama's No. 2 gave his opponents plenty of...more
CORY BOOKER, Wednesday: Senator Cory Booker has struggled to gain traction, pegging his campaign message not to criticizing his opponents or Trump, but instead talking about love and a positive path forward. On Wednesday night, Booker appeared to...more
PETE BUTTIGIEG, Thursday: Buttigieg largely passed his first test on the national stage, likely further intriguing Democratic voters who may have heard of the buzz surrounding his candidacy but had not seen him live. His best moment may have come...more
JULIAN CASTRO, Wednesday: Julian Castro, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama, has largely flown under the radar for the first six months of his campaign. But Castro, the only Hispanic in the...more
BILL DE BLASIO, Wednesday: The mayor of New York tried to position himself as the loudest - if not the best-known - voice in his party's left wing. He succeeded in breaking into the conversation during the first night's debate, forcefully advocating...more
JOHN DELANEY, Wednesday: Former Representative John Delaney was the first Democrat to declare a candidacy for president and has pumped millions of his own dollars into his campaign. A former business executive, Delaney is running as a moderate in a...more
TULSI GABBARD, Wednesday: Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, has struggled to build any momentum behind her candidacy, in part thanks to staunch criticism from her own party about her foreign policy positions - including her decision...more
KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, Thursday: The senator from New York has had difficulty gaining any traction in the race, but in Miami she tried to make the most of her opportunity to cast herself as the field's most ardent defender of reproductive rights. She...more
KAMALA HARRIS, Thursday: The senator from California had a breakout night, chiding bickering opponents for engaging in a "food fight" and taking on front-runner Joe Biden on issues including race and immigration. Harris, who is of Jamaican and...more
JOHN HICKENLOOPER, Thursday: The laconic former Colorado governor, struggling to get a foothold in the primary, made a pitch to moderate voters. He warned of the dangers for the Democratic Party if they pursue polices espoused by the likes of Bernie...more
JAY INSLEE, Wednesday: The governor of Washington state managed to deliver a solid one-liner even as he took heat for being insensitive to gender politics during the first night of debate. Asked to name America's biggest security threat in one word,...more
AMY KLOBUCHAR, Wednesday: A three-term moderate senator from Minnesota, Klobuchar held her ground during the first night of the debate, delivering a few strong lines without managing to break out of the pack. She criticized Trump's brand of Twitter...more
BETO O'ROURKE, Wednesday: Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke's debate performance did little to bolster a campaign struggling to live up to the high expectations on his entry to presidential race. His explanation of why his proposed health care...more
TIM RYAN, Wednesday: A moderate congressman from Ohio, Tim Ryan seized his moments in the spotlight during the Wednesday night debate to argue that his party needs to be talking to the working-class Americans he represents. "We have a perception...more
BERNIE SANDERS, Thursday: The independent senator from Vermont, who early polls show in second place behind Biden among Democratic voters, was one of only four candidates over both nights who raised their hands when asked whether they would eliminate...more
ERIC SWALWELL, Thursday: The debate on Thursday descended early into a shouting match among the candidates after Swalwell, 38, a congressman from California's San Francisco Bay Area, all but accused front-runner Joe Biden of being too old to run....more
ELIZABETH WARREN, Wednesday: Senator Elizabeth Warren is working to build a campaign pegged to hearty policy proposals and squarely situated in the most progressive wing of her party. She has called for vastly expanding government including universal...more
MARIANNE WILLIAMSON, Thursday: The best-selling author and self-help guru often seemed like she was inhabiting another planet in a galaxy far, far away from her fellow Democrats. When asked what her first issue would be as president, she replied...more
ANDREW YANG, Thursday: The businessman from New York kept his answers fairly short and did not jump into the verbal melees that broke out as candidates jostled for attention and air time. In fact, he spoke less than any other candidate, according to...more
To make it onto the debate stage, candidates had to meet criteria set by the DNC, which required either reaching 1% support in three qualifying national polls; or receiving donations from at least 65,000 unique individuals, with 200 donors in at...more
