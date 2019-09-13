How each Democratic candidate performed in the third debate
Some of the 10 Democratic presidential candidates meeting in their third debate took shots at front-runner Joe Biden, while others called for unity during a night dominated by questions around race, guns and healthcare. An anticipated fiery matchup...more
JOE BIDEN: The former vice president's best moments in Thursday's debate came early on, when he entered into a spirited exchange with his closest rivals, Sanders and Warren, over healthcare policy. Biden was able to defend his plan, which would...more
BERNIE SANDERS: The progressive U.S. senator from Vermont gave a full-throated defense of democratic socialism, sounding painfully hoarse as he explained the viability of Medicare for All and railed against corporate greed. Since the last debate in...more
ELIZABETH WARREN: Warren has risen to second place in most polls since the previous debate, yet she largely managed to avoid the attacks from fellow candidates that often come with moving into the front of the pack. Instead, the U.S. senator from...more
KAMALA HARRIS: The U.S. senator from California, who made waves when she attacked front-runner Biden and others in previous debates, turned her attention to a safer target this time. Harris blamed Trump for cultivating a culture of "hate and...more
PETE BUTTIGIEG: The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had several bright moments and showed his usual firm grasp of policy. But he failed to land a breakout moment that might propel him into the top tier of candidates. Buttigieg, a fundraising...more
ANDREW YANG: The entrepreneur's campaign is centered on his plan to give every American a "freedom dividend" of $1,000 a month. On Thursday, he offered 10 Americans a taste of it. Yang asked people watching the debate to go to his website and...more
BETO O'ROURKE: Having found new focus in the wake of a tragedy, former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke forcefully challenged Trump and called for confiscation of assault rifles across the country. O'Rourke described the mass shooting last month...more
CORY BOOKER: U.S. Senator Booker of New Jersey has been mired at roughly 2% in Democratic polls for months, a poor showing that has puzzled many analysts given what they say is his eloquence, wit and command of policy. Those traits were on display...more
AMY KLOBUCHAR: The U.S. senator from Minnesota held fast to her Midwestern roots, stressing her middle-of-the-road politics and painting some rivals as too extreme to win the November 2020 general election. This time around, however, Klobuchar had...more
JULIAN CASTRO: The usually milder Castro went home with the attack dog trophy on Thursday night after taking a couple of pointed jabs at Biden, including questioning the front-runner's memory in an exchange that did not go over well with the Houston...more
