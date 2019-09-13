How each Democratic candidate performed in the third debate

CORY BOOKER: U.S. Senator Booker of New Jersey has been mired at roughly 2% in Democratic polls for months, a poor showing that has puzzled many analysts given what they say is his eloquence, wit and command of policy. Those traits were on display on Thursday night as Booker repeatedly sought to strike a unifying message with his rivals on stage, drawing a positive response from the audience. "The differences amongst us Democrats on the stage are not as great as the urgency for us to unite as a party, not just to beat Donald Trump, but to unite America in common cause and common purpose," he said in his opening statement. Booker, who is black, has made racism a central issue of his campaign. But he stressed he wants practical solutions to combat it. "Racism exists. The question isn't who isn't a racist, it's who is and isn't doing something about racism," Booker said. Booker, who also is bald, drew one of the biggest laughs of the night when he referred to Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister with a thick head of hair. "I'm the only person on this stage that finds Trudeau's hair very menacing, but they are not a national security threat," he said, mocking the use of national security grounds by the Trump administration to justify tariffs on Canada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

