How each of the Democratic candidates did in the South Carolina debate
The stakes could not have been higher at the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, with the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday contests looming in the week ahead. Most candidates on the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, shared a common...more
BERNIE SANDERS: Sanders was the object of much of the evening's hand-wringing. Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar tried to sound the alarm, arguing that with the self-avowed democratic socialist Sanders as the nominee, the party had...more
JOE BIDEN: The debate was crucially important for Biden, who needs a victory in South Carolina on Saturday to re-assert his claim as the best chance to counter Sanders. For the most part, the former vice president delivered a steady performance,...more
ELIZABETH WARREN: After disappointing finishes in the first three early voting states, the senator from Massachusetts was looking to build on her assertive debate performance a week ago in Las Vegas. The results in Charleston were more mixed. Warren...more
MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: It was a comeback of sorts for Bloomberg, who received blistering reviews for his debut presidential debate performance a week ago. The attention on Sanders gave Bloomberg more room to discuss his record as mayor of New York and...more
PETE BUTTIGIEG: No candidate on stage appeared more intent on drawing a contrast with Sanders than Buttigieg, who time and again re-stated what he called the stakes for the Democratic Party. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, worried aloud...more
AMY KLOBUCHAR and TOM STEYER: Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, and Steyer, a California billionaire, largely appeared to be afterthoughts for most of the evening. Almost a half hour passed at the start of the debate before Klobuchar spoke. Steyer...more
Next Slideshows
Branson targets young travelers with Virgin Voyages cruise ship
British entrepreneur Richard Branson hopes to lure a younger generation of holidaymakers with his first cruise ship "Scarlet Lady," featuring a boutique...
Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback
Cynthia Rifi sets out on her horse, Sebastian, to get out the vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada.
Warren Buffett: 'The Oracle' through the years
A look at Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett, ahead of the company's annual report and his annual letter to shareholders.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly riots over India's citizenship law
Twenty people were killed and nearly 200 wounded after days of clashes between Hindus and minority Muslims over a citizenship law in some of the worst sectarian violence in the Indian capital in decades.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
Key moments from the Democratic debate in South Carolina
Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a Democratic debate in South Carolina as rivals criticized the high cost of his ambitious economic agenda and warned he would cost the party the White House and control of Congress.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers
Police in riot gear threw teargas and fired water cannon at Greek islanders on Lesbos trying to prevent access to construction sites for new migrant detention centers by setting fires, hurling flares and blockading the gates.
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside San Fiorano, a northern Italian town that was placed under coronavirus quarantine.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.