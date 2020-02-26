How each of the Democratic candidates did in the South Carolina debate

ELIZABETH WARREN: After disappointing finishes in the first three early voting states, the senator from Massachusetts was looking to build on her assertive debate performance a week ago in Las Vegas. The results in Charleston were more mixed. Warren finally took the fight directly to Sanders, as many of her supporters have urged. "I would make a better president than Bernie," she said. But she again aimed most of her fire at Bloomberg, to the point where at times it seemed she was more intent on making sure the billionaire New Yorker and former Republican does not end up the nominee than making the case for herself. "The core of the Democratic Party will never trust him," said Warren, herself a former Republican. REUTERS/Photo: Jonathan Ernst

