How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

JERUSALEM AT CORE OF CONFLICT - Politics, history and religion all place Jerusalem at the centre of the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At the heart of Jerusalem's Old City is the hill known to Jews across the world as Temple Mount - the holiest site in Judaism - and to Muslims internationally as The Noble Sanctuary. It was home to the Jewish temples of antiquity. Two Muslim holy places now stand there, the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque. Christians also revere the city as the place where they believe that Jesus preached, died and was resurrected. Pictured: A general view shows the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

