How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years
Weeks of violent clashes in East Jerusalem have ignited the heaviest fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. At the core of the violence that has left dozens dead are tensions between Israelis and Palestinians...more
RAMADAN PROTESTS - Since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in mid-April, Palestinians have faced off nightly with Israeli police in East Jerusalem, who put up barriers to stop evening gatherings at the walled Old City's Damascus Gate....more
JERUSALEM EVICTIONS - Tensions have also been high over a long-running legal case that could see multiple Palestinian families evicted from their homes to make way for Israeli settlers who, backed by an Israeli court ruling, want to move in....more
The violence quickly spread to the Old City compound containing Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest shrine in Islam and the most sensitive site in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured in fighting with police in...more
'RED LINE' - Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and other militant groups in the enclave repeatedly warned Israel that the fighting in Jerusalem was a "red line", and vowed to fire rockets if Israeli police did not stop their raids on the Aqsa compound....more
As Israel commemorated its capture of East Jerusalem in a 1967 war with a march on Monday, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group fired rocket barrages towards Jerusalem and its surrounding suburbs. Israel had "ignited fire in Jerusalem and...more
Within hours, Israeli warplanes began bombing militant targets in Gaza, with the military saying that civilian casualties "cannot be ruled out" in the densely populated coastal territory. Pictured: Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a...more
The fighting has since escalated dramatically with militants firing hundreds of rockets towards Tel Aviv and Israel carrying out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza. Violence has also broken out in mixed Arab-Jewish cities across Israel, with members of...more
HAMAS INTERESTS - The most intensive aerial exchanges between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in Gaza have prompted international concern that the situation could spiral out of control. But Hamas also appeared to see the escalation as an...more
Hamas has amassed some 7,000 rockets, as well as 300 anti-tank and 100 anti-aircraft missiles, since the 2014 war, an Israeli military commander said during a briefing in February. Islamic Jihad has amassed 6,000 rockets, the commander said. The...more
ISRAELI POLITICS - Some Israeli commentators said Hamas could also see the timing as opportune with Israel in political flux as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents try to form a government that would unseat him after an inconclusive March...more
Gaza has for years had limited access to the outside world because of a blockade led by Israel and supported by Egypt, who both cite security concerns over Hamas for the restrictions. Pictured: An Israeli army post is seen next to a concrete wall...more
JERUSALEM AT CORE OF CONFLICT - Politics, history and religion all place Jerusalem at the centre of the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At the heart of Jerusalem's Old City is the hill known to Jews across the world as Temple Mount - the...more
Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern section as a capital of a future state. Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem is unrecognized internationally. Pictured: Israeli police...more
Next Slideshows
Gaza residential tower collapses in Israeli airstrike
A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Gaza after Israel warned its occupants in advance to evacuate.
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza
Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.
Long lines at U.S. gas stations after cyberattack paralyzes major pipeline
Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.
MORE IN PICTURES
In pictures: Death tolls rise in Israel-Gaza violence
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
Gaza residential tower collapses in Israeli airstrike
A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Gaza after Israel warned its occupants in advance to evacuate.
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza
Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.
Long lines at U.S. gas stations after cyberattack paralyzes major pipeline
Gas stations run dry after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline by hackers sparked panic buying by U.S. motorists.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.
Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The most serious outbreak of fighting between armed factions in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza and Israel since 2019 began with confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia
Demonstrations fueled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have expanded to demand action on police violence, a basic income and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform.
Best of the Brit Awards
Some 4,000 people attended the BRIT Awards, in the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London in over a year.
Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.
Migrants in search of asylum in the United States walk across the Rio Grande into Del Rio, perched on the border about 150 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.