How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

Weeks of violent clashes in East Jerusalem have ignited the heaviest fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. At the core of the violence that has left dozens dead are tensions between Israelis and Palestinians over Jerusalem, which contains sites sacred to Judaism, Islam and Christianity. As both sides appear to be digging in for more prolonged fighting, here are some of the factors that triggered the escalation. Pictured: Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Alison Williams) REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
RAMADAN PROTESTS - Since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in mid-April, Palestinians have faced off nightly with Israeli police in East Jerusalem, who put up barriers to stop evening gatherings at the walled Old City's Damascus Gate. Palestinians saw the barriers as a restriction on their freedom to assemble. Police said they were there to maintain order. Pictured: Palestinians run away as a stun grenade fired by Israeli police explodes during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, on the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
JERUSALEM EVICTIONS - Tensions have also been high over a long-running legal case that could see multiple Palestinian families evicted from their homes to make way for Israeli settlers who, backed by an Israeli court ruling, want to move in. Pictured: Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israel-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
The violence quickly spread to the Old City compound containing Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest shrine in Islam and the most sensitive site in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured in fighting with police in the compound and around the Old City in recent days. Pictured: Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
'RED LINE' - Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and other militant groups in the enclave repeatedly warned Israel that the fighting in Jerusalem was a "red line", and vowed to fire rockets if Israeli police did not stop their raids on the Aqsa compound. Pictured: An Israeli policeman gestures as others aim their weapons during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
As Israel commemorated its capture of East Jerusalem in a 1967 war with a march on Monday, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group fired rocket barrages towards Jerusalem and its surrounding suburbs. Israel had "ignited fire in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa and the flames extended to Gaza, therefore, it is responsible for the consequences", Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said. Pictured: Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Within hours, Israeli warplanes began bombing militant targets in Gaza, with the military saying that civilian casualties "cannot be ruled out" in the densely populated coastal territory. Pictured: Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
The fighting has since escalated dramatically with militants firing hundreds of rockets towards Tel Aviv and Israel carrying out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza. Violence has also broken out in mixed Arab-Jewish cities across Israel, with members of Israel's 21% Arab minority angry over the Jerusalem evictions and Gaza violence. Pictured: Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
HAMAS INTERESTS - The most intensive aerial exchanges between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in Gaza have prompted international concern that the situation could spiral out of control. But Hamas also appeared to see the escalation as an opportunity to marginalize Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and present itself as the guardian of Palestinians in Jerusalem. Pictured: Hamas supporters take part in a protest against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to postpone planned parliamentary elections, in the northern Gaza Strip April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Hamas has amassed some 7,000 rockets, as well as 300 anti-tank and 100 anti-aircraft missiles, since the 2014 war, an Israeli military commander said during a briefing in February. Islamic Jihad has amassed 6,000 rockets, the commander said. The groups have neither confirmed nor denied the Israeli estimates. Pictured: Rockets are launched by Hamas militants into Israel amid Jerusalem's tension, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
ISRAELI POLITICS - Some Israeli commentators said Hamas could also see the timing as opportune with Israel in political flux as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents try to form a government that would unseat him after an inconclusive March 23 election. Other commentators have said that Netanyahu appeared to be distracted by his trial on corruption charges he denies, allowing tensions to surge in Jerusalem and spill over into Gaza. Pictured: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election at his Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Gaza has for years had limited access to the outside world because of a blockade led by Israel and supported by Egypt, who both cite security concerns over Hamas for the restrictions. Pictured: An Israeli army post is seen next to a concrete wall inside the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside Gaza Strip by the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border February 6, 2021 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
JERUSALEM AT CORE OF CONFLICT - Politics, history and religion all place Jerusalem at the centre of the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At the heart of Jerusalem's Old City is the hill known to Jews across the world as Temple Mount - the holiest site in Judaism - and to Muslims internationally as The Noble Sanctuary. It was home to the Jewish temples of antiquity. Two Muslim holy places now stand there, the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque. Christians also revere the city as the place where they believe that Jesus preached, died and was resurrected. Pictured: A general view shows the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern section as a capital of a future state. Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem is unrecognized internationally. Pictured: Israeli police stand in front of the Dome of the Rock during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
