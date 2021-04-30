Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 30, 2021 | 7:49pm EDT

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Dr. Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021. Montgomery County has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state.  On a gray Saturday morning in late February, Amin slipped into a Superman costume, the remnant of Halloweens past that he now sometimes wears for vaccinations, and drove through the frozen suburbs to deliver two COVID-19 vaccines to home-bound patients. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin gives Donald B. Williams a coronavirus vaccine in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin gives Donald B. Williams a band-aid after receiving a coronavirus vaccine in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin takes a photo of Donald B. Williams, a 101-year-old homebound patient, holding his coronavirus vaccination card after he received a COVID-19 vaccine in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Syringes are seen prepped at a coronavirus vaccine clinic held by Variety - the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley on their campus in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Kira Lundell, 16, who is on the autism spectrum, receives a coronavirus vaccine at Variety - the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley during a vaccine clinic on their campus in conjunction with Skippack Pharmacy in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Thomas Macconnell, 16, who is on the autism spectrum, receives a coronavirus vaccine in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Michael Farris, 21, who is on the autism spectrum, looks outside after receiving a coronavirus vaccine at Variety - the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley during a vaccine clinic on their campus in conjunction with Skippack Pharmacy in Worcester, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin opens the door of Nancy Higgins's basement to surprise her with the Moderna vaccine in Trappe, Pennsylvania, February 27. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin and volunteers administer Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines to patients at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Helen Pepe, 94, at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Michelle Melton, who was 35 weeks pregnant when she received her first vaccine from Dr. Mayank, sits with her 10-day-old baby after receiving her second vaccine at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin arrives with Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines at a vaccination clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7. The effort has been all-consuming for Amin, and riddled with hurdles, including organizing vaccine stocks – which sometimes arrive at a few hours' notice, a side effect of the supply chain hiccups that are among the problems that have plagued the rollout.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin and his family offer devotion at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey, February 28.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin holds a note from his wife during his morning puja (daily ritual) at his parents' home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, February 27. The young pharmacist reunites with his pregnant wife only on weekends as a health precaution and spends the week at his parents' home in Lansdale. The couple will welcome their first child in May.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin feels his wife's Payal Amin's belly for a kick from his son at his wife's parents home in Piscataway, New Jersey, February 28. "I want to be there when my child is born, and I want to make sure that all my people are vaccinated by then," he told Reuters. "If I can, that would be my dream."  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Payal Amin, Dr Mayank's wife, prepares lunch in her parents' home in Piscataway, New Jersey, February 28.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Volunteers register patients at a vaccine clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7. Pandemic hardship and now the drive to get shots into people’s arms have united his Montgomery County community behind the young pharmacist.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Samantha Bartholomew, a pharmacy student, administers the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Gail Bertsch in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 27.   REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank drives to give homebound patients the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 27.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin performs his morning puja (daily ritual) at his parents' home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, February 27.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin applies a Tilak Chandlo, a symbol of his faith BAPS Swaminarayan, during his morning puja (daily ritual) at his parents' home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, February 27.   REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Martha and Chester Pish receive Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives her first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Buttons saying "Kiss me, I'm vaccinated" are dropped off to be given to people after they receive the coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 26.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin and his wife Payal Amin shop for baby items in Bridgewater, New Jersey, February 28.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin and his family offer devotion at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey, February 28.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin eats breakfast with his mother, Rashmika Amin, at his parent's home before heading to Skippack Pharmacy in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, February 27.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
The superman costume belonging to Dr. Mayank Amin is seen at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, March 6.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
