How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands
Dr. Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Montgomery County has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr. Mayank Amin opens the door of Nancy Higgins's basement to surprise her with the Moderna vaccine in Trappe, Pennsylvania. On a gray Saturday morning in late February, Amin slipped into a Superman costume, the remnant of Halloweens past that he now...more
Dr Mayank Amin and volunteers administer Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines to patients at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Some 3,000 people have received first shots of both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech through...more
Dr. Mayank Amin administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Helen Pepe, 94, at a clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Michelle Melton, who was 35 weeks pregnant when she received her first vaccine from Dr. Mayank, sits with her 10-day-old baby after receiving her second vaccine at a clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr. Mayank Amin arrives with Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines at a vaccination clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. The effort has been all-consuming for Amin, and riddled with hurdles, including organizing vaccine...more
Dr. Mayank Amin and his family offer devotion at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr. Mayank Amin holds a note from his wife during his morning puja (daily ritual) at his parents' home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. The young pharmacist reunites with his pregnant wife only on weekends as a health precaution and spends the week at his...more
Dr. Mayank Amin feels his wife's Payal Amin's belly for a kick from his son at his wife's parents home in Piscataway, New Jersey. "I want to be there when my child is born, and I want to make sure that all my people are vaccinated by then," he told...more
Payal Amin, Dr Mayank's wife, prepares lunch in her parents' home in Piscataway, New Jersey. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Volunteers register patients at a vaccine clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Pandemic hardship and now the drive to get shots into people’s arms have united his Montgomery County community behind the young pharmacist. ...more
Samantha Bartholomew, a pharmacy student, administers the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Gail Bertsch in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr. Mayank drives to give homebound patients the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr. Mayank Amin performs his morning puja (daily ritual) at his parents' home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr. Mayank Amin applies a Tilak Chandlo, a symbol of his faith BAPS Swaminarayan, during his morning puja (daily ritual) at his parents' home in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Martha and Chester Pish receive Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines at a clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives her first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Buttons saying "Kiss me, I'm vaccinated" are dropped off to be given to people after they receive the coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr. Mayank Amin and his wife Payal Amin shop for baby items in Bridgewater, New Jersey. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr. Mayank Amin and his family offer devotion at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Dr. Mayank Amin eats breakfast with his mother, Rashmika Amin, at his parent's home before heading to Skippack Pharmacy in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
The superman costume belonging to Dr. Mayank Amin is seen at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
