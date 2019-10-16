How the 12 Democratic candidates performed in the Ohio debate

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has offered himself as the moderate alternative to Biden and came into the debate with a clear game plane to attack Warren, the leading progressive candidate. Buttigieg was the first of several candidates to challenge Warren over how she will pay for her Medicare for All plan, based on the existing government-run Medicare program for Americans 65 and older. She refused to say whether she would have to raise taxes on middle-class families and instead said they would see no rise in overall costs. "Well, we heard it tonight, a yes or no question that didn't get a yes or no answer," he said of Warren. "This is why people here in the Midwest are so frustrated with Washington in general and Capitol Hill in particular. Your signature, Senator, is to have a plan for everything. Except this," said Buttigieg, whose healthcare plan keeps private insurance in place for those who want it. Buttigieg also tussled with former congressman Beto O'Rourke. Buttigieg has labeled as unrealistic the idea that the federal government should force gun owners to turn over their high-powered assault rifles. O'Rourke has said Democrats should show courage in pushing for gun reforms. "I don't need lessons from you on courage, political or personal," Buttigieg said during the debate. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

