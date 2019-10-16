How the 12 Democratic candidates performed in the Ohio debate
Senator Elizabeth Warren drew the most darts on Tuesday from her fellow Democrats in the fourth 2020 presidential debate, with her steady rise in opinion polls making her a target from rivals also trying to break out in the race. Warren, standing at...more
JOE BIDEN: Biden saw the silver lining of a more competitive race: Warren, his closest challenger for the No. 1 spot, drew more attacks from lower-polling candidates, allowing Biden to stay above the fray. The former senator from Delaware bragged...more
CORY BOOKER: Booker recently got the $1.7 million his campaign said he needed to stay in the race, but he failed to secure a breakout moment during Tuesday's debate. The senator from New Jersey, who hovers slightly over 1% in opinion polls, played...more
PETE BUTTIGIEG: Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has offered himself as the moderate alternative to Biden and came into the debate with a clear game plane to attack Warren, the leading progressive candidate. Buttigieg was the...more
JULIAN CASTRO: Castro did not repeat his strategy of going after Biden as he did during the September debate. This time around, he spoke relatively little at all. The former U.S. housing secretary said he would support novel programs to improve...more
TULSI GABBARD: One of two military veterans on the stage along with Buttigieg, Gabbard took a page out of Trump's playbook and targeted the media. "Just two days ago, the New York Times put out an article saying that I'm a Russian asset and an...more
KAMALA HARRIS: Senator Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor from California, started out strong making her case for why she believes Trump should be not only subject to an impeachment inquiry but removed from office. "He has committed crimes in...more
AMY KLOBUCHAR: Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, found opportunities on the crowded debate stage to offer her candidacy as a moderate alternative to those of her more liberal rivals, specifically Warren. Klobuchar said Democrats should be...more
BETO O'ROURKE: Former Representative Beto O'Rourke of Texas got his biggest moment on Tuesday for again calling for gun owners to be forced to turn over high-powered assault rifles. O'Rourke has focused on stronger gun reforms after a mass shooting...more
BERNIE SANDERS: For Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the three-hour debate tested his stamina after a heart attack earlier this month renewed questions about whether the 78-year-old is up for the White House job. Those questions also have dogged...more
TOM STEYER: Businessman Tom Steyer had one of the toughest jobs on Tuesday night, introducing himself to voters on a national debate stage for the first time since his late entry into the race. Unlike his rivals, the California billionaire did not...more
ELIZABETH WARREN: Warren, who has steadily chipped away at Biden's lead in opinion polls, found herself the favored target of her rivals in a nod to her new status in the race. Warren was repeatedly asked whether her support for a Medicare for All...more
ANDREW YANG: Businessman Andrew Yang stuck to his message that economic dislocation led to the election of Trump and that he knows how to turn that around. Yang's economic solutions include an unorthodox guaranteed minimum income of $1,000, which...more
