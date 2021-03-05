Edition:
How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play

Stuttgart Ballet company dancers take part in a conceptual performance at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, February 2021.  REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Teddy bears sit at tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City, July 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Audience members watch the Moonlight Mobile Theater's dance performance through peepholes at a shopping mall in Nagoya, Japan, February 2021.  Moonlight Mobile Theater/Ryosuke Sato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People wearing protective face masks inside a movie theater during the gradual reopening of commercial activities in Mexico City, August 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Madame Tussauds's wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table to comply with social distancing requirements in a dining room at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York, February 2021.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Fourth and Fifth grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in Jerusalem August 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Soccer Football - Fans watch the return of the Premier League - Everton v Liverpool - London, Britain - June 21, 2020   Everton fan Speedo Mick watches a Premier League match at home after play resumed behind closed doors, in London, June 2020.   Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
An Iranian man and his daughter get disinfected before they enter the kindergarten, in Tehran, Iran, October 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Members exercise at Bally Sport Center, after a five-month lockdown, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, September 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in Toronto, Canada, June 2020.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A staff member marks seats for social distancing at a movie theatre in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A man sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall' set up in order to protect patrons at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Canada, October 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Keith Huerta, 30, cuts the hair of Nick Parr, 25, on the street outside Active Barbers in Santa Monica, California, September 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People sit in outlined sections while viewing a screening as part of Movie Nights with Tribeca Film Festival at the Backyard at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York, September 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
Personal trainer Flo Dowler leads the residents of Napier Avenue in a fitness class in Fulham, West London, Britain, May 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 2020.  REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Archbishop Francois Touvet waves to attendees after France's first ever drive-in mass in Chalons-en-Champagne, after the country began a gradual end to lockdown, near Reims, France, May 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark, May 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A fan watching a drive-in viewing of the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Tampa Bay Rays during game 1 of the 2020 World Series in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium, in Los Angeles, California, October 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank preparing to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand, May 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Minions toys sit on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing at a MK2 cinema in Paris, France, June 2020.  REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
People watch an outdoor movie screening in Singapore, January 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, April 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Children maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 2020.  REUTERS/Arin Yoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Mannequins placed between tables to help customers with social distancing in a reopened bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2020
An Iranian couple watches a movie in a drive-in cinema at the Milad Tower parking space in Tehran, Iran, May 2020. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Nicky Clough looks through the window at her mother Pam Harrison opening a present on Christmas Day at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, London, December 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
