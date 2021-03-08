How the pandemic has affected women around the world
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives...more
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to meet virtually with customers in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself offering sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to...more
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono as Koiku poses for a photograph, before they work at a party and entertain with other geisha at Asada, a luxury restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. Tokyo's geisha - famed for their witty conversation, beauty and...more
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31...more
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, fell four months behind on her rent and was fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in...more
A sex worker wearing a protective face mask, a face shield and gloves poses for a picture at the club where she works in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home during in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, in Burnley, Britain May...more
Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. Heart surgery is a trial for anyone, and especially for a young child. It was even harder...more
Daniel and Cheryl Sanchez of Seattle, Washington, introduce their two-week-old baby to grandparents Rosemary and Roland Berezan of Surrey, during a roadside meet up along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel as the family gathered...more
Valeria Murguia, 21, a university student, poses for a photograph in a field near her home in McFarland, California, December 17, 2020. Murguia was finishing her junior year at California State University, Fresno, studying communications and working...more
Chiara Zuddas and Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's wife and daughter, have Christmas Day lunch with Toniolo's grandmother Ines Prandini in San Fiorano, Italy, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is nine months pregnant, sits outside her home with her family's hen in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 4, 2020. Many Kenyan advocacy groups fear adolescent...more
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, sits outside her home with her husband Suna Jani, 15-year-old daughter Rajani and 10-year-old son Sujeet in Pendajam village in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. Jani became an accredited social health activist (ASHA)...more
Filipino nurse April Glory hugs her son before leaving to work in the UK, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 20, 2020 after the government partially eased restrictions on health workers'...more
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray...more
Traveling nurse Meghan Lindsey, who returned home after working five weeks at NYU Winthrop Hospital during the outbreak, lays in bed with her daughters Braelyn and Avery watching television at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. Meghan's...more
Krishna Kumari, a 37-year-old sergeant, Rashmi, a 25-year-old corporal, Leela, a 25-year-old private, and Rachana, a 25-year-old corporal, smile as they speak with each other while posing for group pictures after being discharged from a quarantine at...more
Seattle City Council member Teresa Mosqueda tries to reach her phone while breastfeeding daughter Camila Valdes-Mosqueda as she attends a council meeting by phone due to a temporary work from home policy in Seattle, Washington, March 23, 2020....more
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at...more
Jenny Adames, 36, a funeral service coordinator at International Funeral & Cremation Services, speaks on her phone that features an image of her daughter who is currently in quarantine at her grandmother's house, as Adames works during the outbreak,...more
Women stand in a queue to receive relief supplies provided by local community amid the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Nurses and newborns are seen in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine May 14, 2020. Lying in rows of cots, 51 babies born to surrogate mothers were stranded in Ukraine as the coronavirus lockdown prevented parents from the...more
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more
Maxine Sharples, 36, a paramedic for North West NHS Ambulance service, poses for a portrait at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in north west England, Britain, March 3, 2021. "As soon as I get home I shut the door and I’m back to being a mum and...more
Rusia Goes carries her prematurely born daughter Luisa after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. Goes gave birth while unconscious and breathing through a ventilator tube in April as she battled severe COVID-19...more
Katy McAvoy plays different games with her daughter Paige McAvoy, 5, after her return from school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 2, 2021. McAvoy hoped she would have more time for her job search after her daughter started in-person kindergarten in...more
Brenda Kasen of Philippines, who has been living in Jordan for 16 years and lost her job as a babysitter due to concerns over the coronavirus, feeds street cats that gather during mealtime at her home in Amman, Jordan, April 23, 2020....more
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home...more
Martina Perrini, 5, plays at home with her mother Vanna, in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. The Perrini family have dealt with Italy's strict lockdown measures with two young daughters studying at home, and owning three restaurants and a bar that...more
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys the time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and were unable to come...more
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager at International Funeral & Cremation Services, poses for a photo in her personal protective equipment, before embalming a deceased person in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 9, 2020. At the beginning of the...more
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting began for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many...more
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas attends an appointment with her midwives at Birth Center Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas, May 6, 2020. "It's distressing being pregnant. You always think who's sick around you. What worries me is there's so much...more
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is carried by his mother Nguyen Huyen Trang, a local bank auditor, as he receives vaccinations at home in Hanoi, Vietnam April 13, 2020. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1,...more
A woman works from home with her child in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Tracey Pucci walks to the table where her son Foxton Harding and stepson Adison Pucci, both 12, eat breakfast before starting their online schooling through Northshore Middle School at their home in Bothell, Washington, March 11, 2020....more
Next Slideshows
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins
People rally to remember George Floyd in the days before the trial begins for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder...
Women of the NHS fighting on Britain's COVID frontline
After a year that has shaken Britain's National Health Service to its core, women working at a hospital in the East Lancashire NHS Trust talk about what the...
Pope Francis visits Iraq in historic trip
Pope Francis visits Iraq for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq had...
MORE IN PICTURES
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins
People rally to remember George Floyd in the days before the trial begins for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
Women of the NHS fighting on Britain's COVID frontline
After a year that has shaken Britain's National Health Service to its core, women working at a hospital in the East Lancashire NHS Trust talk about what the coronavirus crisis has meant to them.
Pope Francis visits Iraq in historic trip
Pope Francis visits Iraq for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long.
Mississippi residents still without water nearly three weeks after winter storm
Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi's largest city, have been without running water for nearly three weeks after devastating winter weather.
Protests escalate as Senegal opposition leader faces rape charge
The arrest of Senegal's opposition leader on rape allegations triggers demonstrations across the country.
How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play
The coronavirus has completely changed how we do just about everything.
Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings
Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody after four days of hearings, among a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law.
Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view
Satellite, drone and bird's eye images of the ongoing protests and how Myanmar's military is responding.