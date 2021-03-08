Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 8, 2021 | 12:00am EST

How the pandemic has affected women around the world

Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on PPE before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," she said. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on PPE before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," she said. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to meet virtually with customers in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself offering sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to meet virtually with customers in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself offering sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono as Koiku poses for a photograph, before they work at a party and entertain with other geisha at Asada, a luxury restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. Tokyo's geisha - famed for their witty conversation, beauty and skill at traditional arts - were without work for months due to Japan's state of emergency and now operate under awkward social distancing rules. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono as Koiku poses for a photograph, before they work at a party and entertain with other geisha at Asada, a luxury restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. Tokyo's geisha - famed for their witty conversation, beauty and skill at traditional arts - were without work for months due to Japan's state of emergency and now operate under awkward social distancing rules. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31 2020. Looking after COVID patients, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and four-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31 2020. Looking after COVID patients, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and four-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, fell four months behind on her rent and was fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 22, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, fell four months behind on her rent and was fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 22, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sex worker wearing a protective face mask, a face shield and gloves poses for a picture at the club where she works in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A sex worker wearing a protective face mask, a face shield and gloves poses for a picture at the club where she works in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home during in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home during in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, in Burnley, Britain May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, in Burnley, Britain May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. Heart surgery is a trial for anyone, and especially for a young child. It was even harder for the two-year-old Palestinian who had to undergo the procedure in Israel while his family was kept away by coronavirus closures. He was reunited with his mother, who whisked him into her arms after he arrived in a van, escorted by medical personnel, at a checkpoint on the boundary between Israel and the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. Heart surgery is a trial for anyone, and especially for a young child. It was even harder for the two-year-old Palestinian who had to undergo the procedure in Israel while his family was kept away by coronavirus closures. He was reunited with his mother, who whisked him into her arms after he arrived in a van, escorted by medical personnel, at a checkpoint on the boundary between Israel and the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Daniel and Cheryl Sanchez of Seattle, Washington, introduce their two-week-old baby to grandparents Rosemary and Roland Berezan of Surrey, during a roadside meet up along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel as the family gathered for Mother's Day in Langley, British Columbia, Canada May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Daniel and Cheryl Sanchez of Seattle, Washington, introduce their two-week-old baby to grandparents Rosemary and Roland Berezan of Surrey, during a roadside meet up along the Canada-U.S. border, closed to non-essential travel as the family gathered for Mother's Day in Langley, British Columbia, Canada May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Valeria Murguia, 21, a university student, poses for a photograph in a field near her home in McFarland, California, December 17, 2020. Murguia was finishing her junior year at California State University, Fresno, studying communications and working part time at the campus health centre when the pandemic hit. All of a sudden, classes went online and her modest income from crafting social media messages to help students stay healthy evaporated. Living in Fresno, a fast-growing city where housing costs were rising, became too expensive, so within a few weeks Murguia found herself back home with her parents in the small farming town of McFarland. At home, Murguia concentrated on schoolwork, and on skills she would need after graduation: she learned how to build websites, improved her graphic design proficiency and studied event planning. She also worked with her parents, both immigrants from Mexico, picking grapes in California's Central Valley vineyards. "It made people more serious," she said of the pandemic, "not so loosey-goosey ... It's going to for sure leave a mark on our generation." Murguia will graduate in May into a tight job market. Even so, Murguia is optimistic about her post-pandemic future. "I'm really staying positive, because if I start looking at the negative things, I just start playing games in my head," she said. "And I don't want to end in that space." REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Valeria Murguia, 21, a university student, poses for a photograph in a field near her home in McFarland, California, December 17, 2020. Murguia was finishing her junior year at California State University, Fresno, studying communications and working part time at the campus health centre when the pandemic hit. All of a sudden, classes went online and her modest income from crafting social media messages to help students stay healthy evaporated. Living in Fresno, a fast-growing city where housing costs were rising, became too expensive, so within a few weeks Murguia found herself back home with her parents in the small farming town of McFarland. At home, Murguia concentrated on schoolwork, and on skills she would need after graduation: she learned how to build websites, improved her graphic design proficiency and studied event planning. She also worked with her parents, both immigrants from Mexico, picking grapes in California's Central Valley vineyards. "It made people more serious," she said of the pandemic, "not so loosey-goosey ... It's going to for sure leave a mark on our generation." Murguia will graduate in May into a tight job market. Even so, Murguia is optimistic about her post-pandemic future. "I'm really staying positive, because if I start looking at the negative things, I just start playing games in my head," she said. "And I don't want to end in that space." REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Chiara Zuddas and Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's wife and daughter, have Christmas Day lunch with Toniolo's grandmother Ines Prandini in San Fiorano, Italy, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Chiara Zuddas and Bianca Toniolo, Marzio Toniolo's wife and daughter, have Christmas Day lunch with Toniolo's grandmother Ines Prandini in San Fiorano, Italy, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is nine months pregnant, sits outside her home with her family's hen in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 4, 2020. Many Kenyan advocacy groups fear adolescent pregnancies increased as girls were forced to stay home while parents still went to work. "If I was in school, I could have not been pregnant," she said. For Bosibori, school closures have made her dream of becoming a lawyer seem far away. "I feel I have not progressed in any way this year," laments Bosibori. "If I was in school, I could have improved in my goals." REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is nine months pregnant, sits outside her home with her family's hen in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 4, 2020. Many Kenyan advocacy groups fear adolescent pregnancies increased as girls were forced to stay home while parents still went to work. "If I was in school, I could have not been pregnant," she said. For Bosibori, school closures have made her dream of becoming a lawyer seem far away. "I feel I have not progressed in any way this year," laments Bosibori. "If I was in school, I could have improved in my goals." REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, sits outside her home with her husband Suna Jani, 15-year-old daughter Rajani and 10-year-old son Sujeet in Pendajam village in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. Jani became an accredited social health activist (ASHA) community health worker, a lynchpin of India's rural healthcare system, around seven years ago. She helps to monitor pregnant women in her village of 500 people, and helps with malaria tests and doles out basic medication for fever and diarrhoea. The main breadwinner for her family of five, Jani draws a monthly salary of 3,000 rupees ($41), helping put her two daughters and one son through school. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, sits outside her home with her husband Suna Jani, 15-year-old daughter Rajani and 10-year-old son Sujeet in Pendajam village in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. Jani became an accredited social health activist (ASHA) community health worker, a lynchpin of India's rural healthcare system, around seven years ago. She helps to monitor pregnant women in her village of 500 people, and helps with malaria tests and doles out basic medication for fever and diarrhoea. The main breadwinner for her family of five, Jani draws a monthly salary of 3,000 rupees ($41), helping put her two daughters and one son through school. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Filipino nurse April Glory hugs her son before leaving to work in the UK, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 20, 2020 after the government partially eased restrictions on health workers' movements. Glory first left the Philippines when her son was a year and a half old. "My mother told me: Better to leave now because my child will not really remember,” she said. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Filipino nurse April Glory hugs her son before leaving to work in the UK, outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 20, 2020 after the government partially eased restrictions on health workers' movements. Glory first left the Philippines when her son was a year and a half old. "My mother told me: Better to leave now because my child will not really remember,” she said. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Traveling nurse Meghan Lindsey, who returned home after working five weeks at NYU Winthrop Hospital during the outbreak, lays in bed with her daughters Braelyn and Avery watching television at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. Meghan's work gave her the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference, while her husband stayed home to care for their daughters. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Traveling nurse Meghan Lindsey, who returned home after working five weeks at NYU Winthrop Hospital during the outbreak, lays in bed with her daughters Braelyn and Avery watching television at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. Meghan's work gave her the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference, while her husband stayed home to care for their daughters. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Krishna Kumari, a 37-year-old sergeant, Rashmi, a 25-year-old corporal, Leela, a 25-year-old private, and Rachana, a 25-year-old corporal, smile as they speak with each other while posing for group pictures after being discharged from a quarantine at army barracks in Kathmandu, Nepal November 21, 2020. Women soldiers are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Krishna Kumari, a 37-year-old sergeant, Rashmi, a 25-year-old corporal, Leela, a 25-year-old private, and Rachana, a 25-year-old corporal, smile as they speak with each other while posing for group pictures after being discharged from a quarantine at army barracks in Kathmandu, Nepal November 21, 2020. Women soldiers are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Seattle City Council member Teresa Mosqueda tries to reach her phone while breastfeeding daughter Camila Valdes-Mosqueda as she attends a council meeting by phone due to a temporary work from home policy in Seattle, Washington, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Seattle City Council member Teresa Mosqueda tries to reach her phone while breastfeeding daughter Camila Valdes-Mosqueda as she attends a council meeting by phone due to a temporary work from home policy in Seattle, Washington, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at their home in Los Angeles, California, August 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at their home in Los Angeles, California, August 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jenny Adames, 36, a funeral service coordinator at International Funeral & Cremation Services, speaks on her phone that features an image of her daughter who is currently in quarantine at her grandmother's house, as Adames works during the outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. Adames sent her daughter to live with her mother. She recently caught herself snapping at her in a text exchange. "Today kind of broke my heart," she said. "She needs her mom. She don't need Jenny the funeral director." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Jenny Adames, 36, a funeral service coordinator at International Funeral & Cremation Services, speaks on her phone that features an image of her daughter who is currently in quarantine at her grandmother's house, as Adames works during the outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. Adames sent her daughter to live with her mother. She recently caught herself snapping at her in a text exchange. "Today kind of broke my heart," she said. "She needs her mom. She don't need Jenny the funeral director." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Women stand in a queue to receive relief supplies provided by local community amid the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Women stand in a queue to receive relief supplies provided by local community amid the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Nurses and newborns are seen in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine May 14, 2020. Lying in rows of cots, 51 babies born to surrogate mothers were stranded in Ukraine as the coronavirus lockdown prevented parents from the United States, Europe and elsewhere from collecting them. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Nurses and newborns are seen in the Hotel Venice owned by BioTexCom clinic in Kiev, Ukraine May 14, 2020. Lying in rows of cots, 51 babies born to surrogate mothers were stranded in Ukraine as the coronavirus lockdown prevented parents from the United States, Europe and elsewhere from collecting them. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital where she works, in Los Angeles, California. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" said Anklesaria to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital where she works, in Los Angeles, California. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" said Anklesaria to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maxine Sharples, 36, a paramedic for North West NHS Ambulance service, poses for a portrait at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in north west England, Britain, March 3, 2021. "As soon as I get home I shut the door and I’m back to being a mum and a wife, and I just have to play that role until I go back to work again," Sharples said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
Maxine Sharples, 36, a paramedic for North West NHS Ambulance service, poses for a portrait at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in north west England, Britain, March 3, 2021. "As soon as I get home I shut the door and I’m back to being a mum and a wife, and I just have to play that role until I go back to work again," Sharples said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rusia Goes carries her prematurely born daughter Luisa after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. Goes gave birth while unconscious and breathing through a ventilator tube in April as she battled severe COVID-19 symptoms. Doctors recommended a premature birth by cesarean section in her eighth month of pregnancy, to better treat the mother's condition. The baby tested negative for the virus and was isolated from Goes, who was transferred to another hospital as her condition worsened. It would be nearly a month before the 42-year-old was reunited with her newborn daughter. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Rusia Goes carries her prematurely born daughter Luisa after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. Goes gave birth while unconscious and breathing through a ventilator tube in April as she battled severe COVID-19 symptoms. Doctors recommended a premature birth by cesarean section in her eighth month of pregnancy, to better treat the mother's condition. The baby tested negative for the virus and was isolated from Goes, who was transferred to another hospital as her condition worsened. It would be nearly a month before the 42-year-old was reunited with her newborn daughter. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Katy McAvoy plays different games with her daughter Paige McAvoy, 5, after her return from school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 2, 2021. McAvoy hoped she would have more time for her job search after her daughter started in-person kindergarten in mid-November after months of virtual learning due to the pandemic. But the school near Grand Rapids, Michigan closed again a week later as COVID-19 infections surged there and across much of the country. The unpredictable schedule made it difficult for McAvoy to find time for interviews and networking or to figure out a feasible work schedule. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Katy McAvoy plays different games with her daughter Paige McAvoy, 5, after her return from school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 2, 2021. McAvoy hoped she would have more time for her job search after her daughter started in-person kindergarten in mid-November after months of virtual learning due to the pandemic. But the school near Grand Rapids, Michigan closed again a week later as COVID-19 infections surged there and across much of the country. The unpredictable schedule made it difficult for McAvoy to find time for interviews and networking or to figure out a feasible work schedule. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Brenda Kasen of Philippines, who has been living in Jordan for 16 years and lost her job as a babysitter due to concerns over the coronavirus, feeds street cats that gather during mealtime at her home in Amman, Jordan, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Brenda Kasen of Philippines, who has been living in Jordan for 16 years and lost her job as a babysitter due to concerns over the coronavirus, feeds street cats that gather during mealtime at her home in Amman, Jordan, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Martina Perrini, 5, plays at home with her mother Vanna, in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. The Perrini family have dealt with Italy's strict lockdown measures with two young daughters studying at home, and owning three restaurants and a bar that would not fully open until June 1. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Martina Perrini, 5, plays at home with her mother Vanna, in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. The Perrini family have dealt with Italy's strict lockdown measures with two young daughters studying at home, and owning three restaurants and a bar that would not fully open until June 1. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys the time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and were unable to come to Moscow due to lockdown measures. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys the time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and were unable to come to Moscow due to lockdown measures. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager at International Funeral & Cremation Services, poses for a photo in her personal protective equipment, before embalming a deceased person in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 9, 2020. At the beginning of the pandemic, Narvaez sent her 17-year-old daughter to live with her twin sister, but after two weeks the distance was too much. "It's always just been me and her and she wanted to come home," said Narvaez. "I gotta make sure I keep healthy just not to harm her," she added. "Although she's been in quarantine for several weeks, every day I come home from work is Day Zero for her." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager at International Funeral & Cremation Services, poses for a photo in her personal protective equipment, before embalming a deceased person in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 9, 2020. At the beginning of the pandemic, Narvaez sent her 17-year-old daughter to live with her twin sister, but after two weeks the distance was too much. "It's always just been me and her and she wanted to come home," said Narvaez. "I gotta make sure I keep healthy just not to harm her," she added. "Although she's been in quarantine for several weeks, every day I come home from work is Day Zero for her." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting began for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting began for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas attends an appointment with her midwives at Birth Center Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas, May 6, 2020. "It's distressing being pregnant. You always think who's sick around you. What worries me is there's so much unknown. So many people can be carriers and asymptomatic. That's a huge blind spot," she said. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas attends an appointment with her midwives at Birth Center Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas, May 6, 2020. "It's distressing being pregnant. You always think who's sick around you. What worries me is there's so much unknown. So many people can be carriers and asymptomatic. That's a huge blind spot," she said. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is carried by his mother Nguyen Huyen Trang, a local bank auditor, as he receives vaccinations at home in Hanoi, Vietnam April 13, 2020. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started its strict restrictions on movement to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown put most of the social and economic activities throughout the country on hold, but life must go on, and giving birth couldn't be delayed.  REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is carried by his mother Nguyen Huyen Trang, a local bank auditor, as he receives vaccinations at home in Hanoi, Vietnam April 13, 2020. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started its strict restrictions on movement to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown put most of the social and economic activities throughout the country on hold, but life must go on, and giving birth couldn't be delayed.  REUTERS/Kham
A woman works from home with her child in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A woman works from home with her child in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Tracey Pucci walks to the table where her son Foxton Harding and stepson Adison Pucci, both 12, eat breakfast before starting their online schooling through Northshore Middle School at their home in Bothell, Washington, March 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Tracey Pucci walks to the table where her son Foxton Harding and stepson Adison Pucci, both 12, eat breakfast before starting their online schooling through Northshore Middle School at their home in Bothell, Washington, March 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
