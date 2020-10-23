How the pandemic has re-engineered our world
Staff member mark seats for social distancing at a movie theatre in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 21. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
An Iranian man and his daughter get disinfected before they enter the kindergarten, in Tehran, Iran, October 19. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Members exercise at Bally Sport Center, after a five-month lockdown, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, September 7. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Professor Gaston Siano welcomes his students on the first day of in-person classes in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 13. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall' set up in order to protect patrons at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Canada, October 2. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People are seen seated in outlined sections while viewing a screening as part of Movie Nights with Tribeca Film Festival at the Backyard at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, September 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Keith Huerta, 30, cuts the hair of Nick Parr, 25, on the street outside Active Barbers in Santa Monica, California, September 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Teddy bears sit at tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City, July 23. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing, to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, U.S. May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 6. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Children sit on a driveway during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8. REUTERS/Arin Yoon
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in a parking lot in Jerusalem, August 4. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A message reminding about social distancing appears on the screen before a drive-in premiere for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, October 13. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool at home, as play Premier League resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain, June 21. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 17. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Nathalie interacts with her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home near Dunkirk, France, May 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank preparing to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors to the public in France, June 22. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mannequins placed between tables to help customers with social distancing in a reopened bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People eat inside private dining pods at a restaurant in London, August 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fans watch the match from outside the stadium as Northampton Town plays Cheltenham Town in Northampton, Britain, June 18. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Managers from Social Windows company test a protective plexiglass barrier installed between the tables in Brussels, Belgium, June 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made for visits in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, April 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Next Slideshows
Unrest in Nigeria's Lagos despite curfew
Gangs armed with knives and sticks block major roads in Lagos, with many angered by an appeal by Nigeria's president for an end to demonstrations against police...
Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions
Poland's top court rules that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to an almost total ban on the procedure.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
Key moments in Trump and Biden's final presidential debate
Democrat Joe Biden renewed his attacks on President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the final debate before the Nov. 3 election, while...
MORE IN PICTURES
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout out for the Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
Unrest in Nigeria's Lagos despite curfew
Gangs armed with knives and sticks block major roads in Lagos, with many angered by an appeal by Nigeria's president for an end to demonstrations against police brutality.
Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions
Poland's top court rules that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to an almost total ban on the procedure.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
Key moments in Trump and Biden's final presidential debate
Democrat Joe Biden renewed his attacks on President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the final debate before the Nov. 3 election, while Trump leveled unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family.
Life-like dolls act as surrogate children for some Iranian families
With rosy cheeks, delicate eye-lashes and a full head of hair, these hyper-realistic baby dolls are acting as surrogates for some Iranian families who are apprehensive of having more children.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Starlings in the Scottish skies
Murmurations of starlings dance in the sky over Gretna, Scotland.