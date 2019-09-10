How the top 2020 candidates have proposed to reduce gun violence
In the month since shooting sprees in Texas and Ohio that killed 31 people, Democrats running for president are pointing to inaction in Washington as evidence they should be elected, offering their own plans and proposals to curtail gun violence....more
Republican President Donald Trump: In a speech shortly after the August shootings, Trump proposed tighter monitoring of the internet, mental health reform and wider use of the death penalty as a response to the shootings. "Mental illness and hate...more
Former Vice President Joe Biden: Biden, who supports a renewal of the assault weapons ban imposed in the 1990s, has also called for a federal gun buyback program to reduce the number of weapons on the street. Biden helped pass the 1994 law...more
U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey: Booker introduced a 14-part plan earlier this year to tackle gun violence. It includes a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and "bump stocks," which allow semiautomatic rifles to function like...more
Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana: Buttigieg announced a plan to require universal background checks, close gun purchasing loopholes and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and to support "red flag" laws that disarm domestic...more
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California: Harris has endorsed an assault weapon ban that was proposed in the Senate, and backs universal background checks. She has also proposed using powers granted to the U.S. attorney general under the Gun Control...more
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota: Klobuchar said she shifted her views about gun control after meeting the family of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Connecticut. Minnesota, the state she represents, has a long tradition...more
Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke of Texas: O'Rourke has backed an assault weapon ban and universal background checks. He also would bar members and candidates for Congress from accepting political donations from political action committees,...more
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont: Sanders supports universal background checks, an end to the gun show loophole for firearms sales, a ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons, a crackdown on straw purchases of guns for criminals,...more
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts: Warren has backed several gun control measures, including the assault weapon ban, universal background checks and creating a federal licensing system that requires gun owners to register their...more
Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro: In the wake of the El Paso shooting, Castro released a dual-focused plan to address both guns and white supremacists. Castro supports banning assault-style weapons. He supports requiring a license for...more
Businessman Andrew Yang: Yang has backed comprehensive gun control measures that the rest of his party is behind, including an assault weapon ban and prohibiting high-capacity magazines. He also supports creating a tax credit to incentivize...more
