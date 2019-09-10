How the top 2020 candidates have proposed to reduce gun violence

Republican President Donald Trump: In a speech shortly after the August shootings, Trump proposed tighter monitoring of the internet, mental health reform and wider use of the death penalty as a response to the shootings. "Mental illness and hate pulls the trigger, not the gun," Trump said in a speech after the shootings. "We must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace." Trump also said then that he would direct the Department of Justice to investigate domestic terrorism and would propose legislation to ensure those who are convicted of hate crimes or mass murders face the death penalty. He added that the country needs to reform mental health laws to identify disturbed people as well as work with social media companies to detect possible mass shooters. "We must make sure those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms and that if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process," he said, in an apparent reference to "red flag" laws. But when he met with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Sept. 5 to discuss possible gun measures, he did not endorse any bills. Pictured: President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

